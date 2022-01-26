Report on Abuses in Munich, Benedict XVI Clarifies His Statement

When he was Archbishop of Munich and Freising, according to a statement, he participated, contrary to what had been previously stated, in a meeting about a priest accused of abuse, but his pastoral work was not discussed. The Pope Emeritus apologizes for the error and is trying to read the 1,000-plus-page report as soon as possible to issue a detailed statement.

Benedict XVI corrected his statement on the recent report dealing with the management of abuses in the German Archdiocese of Munich and Freising. In a statement released to the KNA news agency by his private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, the Pope Emeritus states, contrary to his previous statements, that when he was Archbishop of Munich (1977-1982) he participated in a meeting of the Ordinariate held in January 15, 1980.

The error, says the note, was not made “out of bad intentions, but was the consequence of a lapse in the drafting of his opinion”. How this could have happened, “will be clarified in the opinion he will present later. He is very sorry for this mistake and apologizes.”











However, the statement clarifies, “it remains objectively correct, as is evident from the documentation, the assertion that at this meeting no decision was taken regarding a pastoral position for the priest in question. request to provide you with accommodation in Munich during the period of your therapeutic treatment”.

The Pope Emeritus, who will turn 95 next April 16, during his pontificate has fought strongly against the scourge of abuse, as Pope Francis has highlighted many times, will therefore issue a statement on the report. Currently, according to a note from the KNA agency, the Pope Emeritus is making an effort to read the entire report as soon as possible, but asks for understanding of the fact that it will take time to examine it in its entirety “in view of his age and health, but also because of the scope of the document”: in fact it is more than 1,000 pages. What has been read so far, he says, fills him with “shame and pain for the victims’ suffering.” Finally, Benedict XVI states that he is “very close to his former archdiocese of origin and his commitment to enlightenment. In particular, his thoughts are with victims who have had to endure sexual abuse and indifference.”