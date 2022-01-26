Revenue opens consultation for residual income tax refund lot

The Federal Revenue has released the consultation of the residual lot of the 2021 Income Tax refund. As far as is known, this consultation is valid for the month of January 2022. But it also includes residual refunds from previous years. At least that’s what is known.

According to information from the Federal Revenue, the residual credit will come out on January 31 this year. The total amount of payments will be R$ 281.9 million. The expectation is that something around 240,744 taxpayers will be able to take this money. At least that’s what they’re saying.

But who can consult this data?

According to the Federal Revenue, this is the turn of users who have fallen into the fine mesh in recent years. This happened due to inconsistencies in the data sent. These Brazilians have settled the pending issues and now have the opportunity to consult their situation.

And how do you know if the refund is available?

Also according to the IRS, this is a simple process. You don’t even have to leave the house because you can do everything remotely. It is necessary to access the website www.gov.br/receitafederal and proceed to the option of My Income Tax and then in See Refund.

How do I get this money?

The Revenue informs that the amount of this release will fall on the account that was informed. The citizen himself provided this information in the Income Tax declaration process. So, as far as we know, that amount will be there from the 31st of this month of January.

Values

As said, the payments of this refund will cost something around R$ 281 million to the Federal Revenue. Of this amount, around R$ 96 million will go to people who have the so-called legal priority.

For those who don’t know, we are talking about 43,306 taxpayers. They are elderly people over 60 years of age, people with some degree of physical and/or intellectual disability and also citizens who have the teaching profession as their main source of income.

Still wrong?

If the citizen makes this query and receives a message saying that the data on the Income Tax return still has some inconsistency, then this citizen will have the opportunity to change.

It is known that errors in this declaration process are more common than one might imagine. So you have to be careful to prevent situations like these from happening again. Anyway, if it happens, you can edit the document.

Revenue Applications

It is worth remembering that the Federal Revenue itself provides an application for tablets and smartphones. Through this device, it is possible to make this query about the release of the refund and also about the registration status of registration with the CPF.

If the credit is not made, the citizen will have the opportunity to schedule the amounts. For this he will have to use the BB Portal. According to the Revenue, the levels are available for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.