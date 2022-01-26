Rifles seized to be sold to Rio’s biggest criminal faction

An action by the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) together with the Civil Police resulted in the seizure of 55 weapons, including 26 rifles.

The arsenal was located in the attic of the house of Vitor Furtado Rebollal Lopes, aka Bala 40, in Grajaú, north of Rio. In addition to the rifles, the arsenal included AR15 and 5.56, carbines, pistols, two revolvers, a rifle and a carabiner, as well as boxes with ammunition for the rifles.

The MPRJ reported that Vitor Furtado uses his weapons collector’s certificate to licitly acquire war material in legalized stores and resell it to criminals, especially members of the Comando Vermelho faction. It is estimated that the weapons found in the residence are valued at R$ 1.8 million.

“This is an investigation that was started in 2018 and the fact that Vitor uses the possibility that the legislation allows, that gun collectors can buy a very large amount of weapons, to, with the help of his companion and other elements, traffic weapons for drug trafficking in communities of the State. With the arrest of the accused in Goiás, we requested the court to issue search and seizure warrants and managed to carry out this seizure of a large number of weapons at the residence of the accused”, said prosecutor Romulo Santos, from Gaeco.

The purpose of the action was to fulfill 20 arrest and search and seizure warrants against those accused of being associated with drug trafficking. Vitor Furtado was arrested yesterday (24) in Goiás, transporting an arsenal of 10,000 5.56-caliber ammunition and 1,008 .308-caliber ammunition, all intended for high-fire rifles and carbines, inside a utility vehicle.

whistleblower and investigation

The complaint that led to the operation informs that the criminals joined forces to sell drugs in three main points of the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro: São Gonçalo (Complexo do Salgueiro, Complexo da Almerinda and Morro da Viúva and in Jardim Catarina ), in Niterói (Morro do Preventório) and in Rio de Janeiro (communities of Jacarezinho, Rato Molhado, Morro do Engenho, Manguinhos, Complexo do Lins, Parque União and Fallet-Fogueteiro).

The investigation began in March 2018, when civil police officers from the Anti-Drugs Police Station seized drugs, cell phones and other objects in Complexo do Salgueiro.

After a thorough analysis of the handsets and telephone interceptions, it was possible to identify the members of some of the Comando Vermelho faction’s operating nuclei, as well as to outline their functions in the hierarchy of trafficking.

All 20 accused have a relevant role in commanding, managing or carrying out essential activities for trafficking in the aforementioned places, in a violent scheme and with territorial domination and intimidation of communities.

Also according to the complaint, members of the faction commit other crimes, in addition to the sale of narcotics, such as the purchase and sale of firearms and ammunition, carrying out coordinated robberies, receiving vehicles and the practice of serial homicides, among others.

The arrest and seizure warrants were issued by the 1st Criminal Court of São Gonçalo.

On social media, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro, celebrated the apprehension. “I just received a call from Secretary Allan Turnowski informing that the Civil Police found an arsenal with 26 rifles inside a house in Grajaú. Congratulations Civil Police for preventing these weapons of war from reaching the hands of criminals. Investigation, intelligence and action! “, wrote the governor.