Rio Grande do Sul completes two weeks above 40ºC

Rio Grande do Sul completed this Tuesday (25) two consecutive weeks in which the maximum exceeds 40ºC in its territory. The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) network barely managed to complete 14 days in a row with maximums above 40ºC, and perhaps it would have completed if the Santa Rosa station had normal data transmission, but automatic private and other agencies – as the State Department of Agriculture – pointed to marks above 40ºC today.

The highest maximum today by the National Institute of Meteorology was 39.6ºC in São Luiz Gonzaga. Thus, a sequence of thirteen consecutive days of marks above 40ºC was ended with the data available today from the federal agency. It was 41.5ºC in Quaraí on the 12th; 41.7ºC (absolute record of 110 years) in Bagé on the 13th; 40.8ºC in Bagé on the 14th; 40.6ºC in Uruguaiana on the 15th; 41.8ºC in Uruguaiana on the 16th; 40.2ºC on the 17th in Teutonia; 41.1ºC in Santa Rosa on January 18; 41.5ºC in São Luiz Gonzaga on the 19th; 42.1ºC in Uruguaiana on the 20th; 41.8ºC on the 21st in Uruguaiana; 41.6ºC on the 22nd in Uruguaiana; 42.1ºC on the 23rd in São Luiz Gonzaga; 41.2ºC on the 24th in São Luiz Gonzaga; and 39.6ºC today in São Luiz Gonzaga.

Private automatic stations and those of other institutions in Rio Grande do Sul pointed to highs of 42.3ºC in Santa Rosa, 41.5ºC in Porto Xavier, 40.7ºC in Porto Vera Cruz (SIMAGRO), 40.3ºC in Santo Ângelo, and 40.2ºC in Lajedo (Univates). In Greater Porto Alegre, the thermometers indicated 37.4ºC in Parobé, 37.3ºC in Campo Bom, 37.0ºC in Novo Hamburgo, 36.9ºC in Canoas, 36.8ºC in Canoas, and 36.3ºC in Porto Alegre.

Last day of the heat wave this Wednesday

The sun appears with clouds in most regions, but with increased cloudiness throughout the day in Rio Grande do Sul this Wednesday. It rains in some places in the morning, such as in the West and South, however instability affects all regions of Rio Grande do Sul overnight.

The rain will be very poorly distributed which will lead some cities to have little or no water while some will have intense rain with risk of flooding. There is a high risk of thunderstorms at localized points with potential for damage from windstorms and hail.

The day is hot and still muggy, but the highs already rise less in most cities due to the greater coverage of cloud cover and the heat is not intense in parts of the state as points of the West and South that will have instability earlier.

Interestingly, the North Coast of Rio Grande do Sul, which escaped the worst of the two-week heat wave, due to its geographical position and due to the thermoregulatory effect of the colder ocean waters, may have its hottest day or a of the hottest with maximums above 35ºC in some beaches due to the effect of the west wind descending the slope of the Serra and overheating (adiabatic heating).

Refresh a lot on Thursday

One cooler air mass – which does not mean cold in January – will drop afternoon highs between 10ºC and 15ºC compared to what has been happening and nights will have lows 5ºC to 8ºC lower than those recorded on these torrid days. Thus, the thermal discomfort will cease. This big change will be felt from Thursday.

In Porto Alegre, highs of 25ºC to 27ºC Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Only on Sunday would it return to around 30ºC, which is the normal maximum average for January. In the west of southern Brazil, where the highest maximums of up to 44ºC have been recorded, the influence of cold air will be less due to the maritime trajectory of the air mass. Even so, there will be a noticeable drop in temperature. The week will end with highs of around 30ºC to 33ºC in cities that have repeatedly had 41ºC to 44ºC for several days.