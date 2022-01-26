Rio, Niterói and SG drug dealers suffer losses of almost R$ 2 million

Armament could be destined for the Salgueiro Complex, in São Gonçalo. The community is dominated by the Comando Vermelho criminal faction. Photo: Marcelo Tavares

The Civil Police is investigating whether the weapons seized this Tuesday (25) inside a property in the Grajaú neighborhood, North Zone of Rio, had as their final destination communities of São Gonçalo and Niterói, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, commanded by the criminal faction Comando Vermelho (CV). According to the police, the damage to traffic is estimated at R$ 1.8 million.

In total, 55 weapons were seized in the action, 26 of which were M16 rifles, in addition to a Ruger 7.62 caliber sniper rifle, 3 CT carbines, a 12 gauge shotgun, a 22 gauge rifle, 21 pistols and two revolvers. The house, where the weapons were found, is next to a school daycare. The sniper rifle alone was valued at around R$100,000.

According to the Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ), investigations began in 2018 against a drug trafficking gang in Complexo do Salgueiro and Jardim Catarina, in São Gonçalo.

Director of the Specialized Weapons and Ammunition Police Station (Desarme), delegate Gustavo Rodrigues guarantees that the investigations do not stop at this Tuesday’s apprehension.

“The operation does not end now. The seizure is the first step for us at Desarme. These weapons will be inspected so that we can reach these suppliers”

Chief of Police Marcus Amim, director of the Delegacia de Reprimido a Narpecentes (DRE), extolled the importance of the operation that dismantled a weapons supply scheme for the main criminal faction in Rio.

“Much more important than these arrests and seizures is the dismantling of a scheme that supplied weapons and ammunition to the main criminal faction in Rio de Janeiro”

Prison in Goiás

This Monday (24), the Public Ministry of Goiás and the Military Police arrested a couple accused of being responsible for the purchase of weapons. Known as ‘Bullet 40’, the boy was arrested with his girlfriend. They were caught with over ten thousand rifle ammunition. According to the MPRJ, Bala 40 is a hunter and collector of weapons.

At least 19 people were indicted and 20 arrest and search warrants were issued.

The MPRJ complaint, which motivated the operation, reports that the criminals were associated with the practice of selling drugs in three main points of the Metropolitan Region of Rio: São Gonçalo (Complexos do Salgueiro and Almerinda, Morro da Viúva and in the Jardim Catarina neighborhood) , in Niterói (Morro do Preventório) and in Rio de Janeiro (communities of Jacarezinho, Rato Molhado, Morro do Engenho, Manguinhos, Complexo do Lins, Parque União and Fallet-Fogueteiro).