Rodolfo Rodrigues: Corinthians disappoints in the debut of Paulistão – 01/25/2022

Corinthians debuted at Paulistão 2022 against Ferroviária this Tuesday (25th) and was only in a 0-0 draw, even though they played in their stadium, at Neo Química Arena, in front of 23,903 fans. Despite putting pressure on Araraquara’s team for almost 90 minutes, Sylvinho’s team did not find the way to the goal and disappointed in the game that marked the return of midfielder Paulinho.

With the exception of striker Jô, Sylvinho had all the players available and started the match with some changes in relation to the starting lineup that played in the final stretch of the last Brasileirão. On the left side, Lucas Piton took the place of veteran Fábio Santos. In midfield, Du Queiroz blocked Gabriel (who could transfer to Internacional). Already in charge of the attack, Gustavo Mantuan started as a striker in Sylvinho’s well-known 4-1-4-1 scheme.

In the first half, Corinthians started with a little pressure from Ferroviária, but soon took over the game, especially with the quality of passes from Renato Augusto, Willian and Giuliano in the middle. In the first stage, according to SofaScore statistics, Corinthians had more possession of the ball (58% x 42%), more shots (8 x 6), three of which hit Ferroviária’s goal. In the second stage, the pressure from Corinthians was greater (74% x 26% in possession and 15 x 1 in the submissions), but even that did not help Sylvinho’s team open the scoring.

At 16 minutes, Sylvinho removed Mantuan and Du Queiroz to replace Gabriel Pereira and Paulinho. The change made the team better. Paulinho, who showed good physical shape, created scoring chances and even appeared in the area many times to try to head in, even playing the role of center forward at times. At 34, Gustavo Mosquito replaced Willian, tired, but he didn’t have time to change the outlook of the match.

For the performance, for the intensity, Corinthians did not do so badly. But the lack of goals and the meager result at home ended up disappointing. As in the Brasileirão, Sylvinho’s team did not lack a striker. Róger Guedes created a lot, but failed in the submissions. The coach will now need to hit the team and the aim of his attack. Is fast!

