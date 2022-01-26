Rodrigo and Maria reflect on toxic parents

Rodrigo and Maria reflected on toxic parents and how the family ideal can be very romanticized by people. In conversation in the room of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), the brother vented that “he did not ask to be born”.

“We cannot close our eyes to this matter. I pay a price for something I didn’t ask for, I didn’t ask to be born. The least we expect is to receive love and affection”, he begins.

The singer, then, opines on the social pressure, exerted mainly among women, to develop a family. “In Brazil, family planning should be something more talked about. Not being a father and mother is a choice. Because of this pressure, this feeling of ownership arises with the children. It is necessary to understand that your child is an autonomous human being”, says.

The participant agrees and reiterates that there are family members who are further away. However, he remembers that this was not the case for him. “There are parents who are worse, they make you feel like a failure. His frustration in life throws at his son, this is very bad, and we grow up not knowing it’s wrong. I grew up thinking I was a piece of shit, a piece of shit'” , reports.