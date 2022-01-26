Rodrigo gets upset with his housemates

Rodrigo is being criticized by some BBB 22 participants for being so attached to the game to the point of being paranoid. But for him, this behavior is normal and he didn’t like the adjectives he received from confinement colleagues, Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva, who also said the same thing about Luciano.

He believes that the public is seeing him with bad eyes because he is lonely and is not in any group: “I can’t fit in. I must be the boring editing one, paranoid, because everyone says I’m crazy, but that’s not what I joke about too”.

For him, the fact that Pedro Scooby and Douglas Silva repeated a lot that he is paranoid, makes him start to believe this: “But more and more of them doing it, as a group, I feel that way. I feel small and they are getting bigger. We saw yesterday that they have a strength between them to call each other. Subtly, and then everyone likes them. Everyone. And we feel small to vote for them, they are getting stronger and more and more advancing in the game”.

About Luciano, Rodrigo comments with Maria that the walled-in wanted Douglas Silva on the podium to earn points: “And I said: ‘I’m being an outlier, I’m going to be the target’, you know? And as Luciano called the DG to his podium yesterday, it’s not because he loves the DG, he calls because he already felt that the DG will be strong in creating allies. And Luciano, if he stays at Paredão, what did he think? Oops, the DG will have one more ally. It makes him stronger. And I didn’t fit in. And I’m feeling alone. Everything is a joke”.

