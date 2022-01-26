Rosa Weber gives the Secretary of Health five days to explain a note against science and vaccines | Politics

Contrary to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the scientific community, the secretariat coordinated by Angotti released a note stating that vaccines have no demonstration of safety. However, Covid vaccines are internationally recognized as the safest method of preventing the disease.

In the document, the secretary of the Ministry of Health also states that hydroxychloroquine has demonstrated safety as a health technology for Covid – which has no scientific support.

Minister Rosa Weber also determined that the secretary should comment on the action of the Rede party, which, in addition to contesting the technical note, asks him to leave the post.

Technical note: Ministry publishes new text, but maintains support for ineffective drug

The technical note questioned by the Network was published last Friday (21). After criticism and demands from experts, the Ministry of Health, this Wednesday (26), removed from the note the table that said that vaccines are not safe and that hydroxychloroquine is effective for Covid.

But the text maintains the defense of Health of the use of the medicines of the “Covid kit”, proven ineffective for Covid.

The new technical note was published on the website of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies (Conitec).

Conitec’s guidelines, approved in May and December last year, were not to use drugs such as chloroquine, azithromycin, ivermectin and other ineffective drugs to treat the disease – both in outpatient clinics (mild cases) and in hospitals, when the patient is hospitalized. Both were rejected by the ministry.

But the Ministry of Health rejected Conitec’s guidelines.

Octavio Guedes: ‘Conitec was just a shield for Queiroga not to show his true face’

To the Supreme, the Network stated that the technical note is “clearly contrary to the international scientific consensus and affronts the principles of caution, precaution and prevention – which should be the north of the compass of any public manager in the context of facing a pandemic”.

The caption also classifies the document from the Ministry of Health’s secretariat as “infringing on the Federal Constitution”.