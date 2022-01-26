RTX 3050 brings low hashrate and should drive away interest from cryptocurrency miners

The new NVIDIA card uses the LHR algorithm to slow down its mining performance

Officially unveiled by NVIDIA during CES 2022, the RTX 3050 promises to be the Most affordable graphics card to offer ray tracing capabilities for those who want to play in 1080p. While demand for the card is already high, those who bet on the cryptocurrency market should put it aside thanks to reports that it has a hashrate considered quite low.

This is due to inclusion of the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) algorithm, created by the manufacturer as a way to limit the mining capabilities of its GPUs. Also present in models like the RTX 3060, the algorithm can even be fooled with the use of hacks (or drivers leaked by NVIDIA itself), but has been efficient in preventing some hardware from becoming a target of the cryptocurrency market.

Information obtained from VideoCardz.com shows an RTX speeding up to 20 MH/s for just four seconds, dropping soon after to 12.5 MH/s operating at 73W. According to the website, this means that the device would need to work for 500 days before being able to pay the investment necessary to acquire it.

Low hashrate makes GPU less interesting

While the graphics card’s mining potential can become greater with the proper modifications, it should still be considered unattractive for the cryptocurrency market. The recent drop in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum makes even entry models prove unprofitablegiven the amount of work required for those who generate interesting income.



– Continues after advertising –

However, this does not necessarily mean that it will be an easy task to find an RTX 3050 in stores.. Thanks to the lack of components that plagues the market, the device is already being targeted by people who buy GPUs at the suggested price to resell them at a profit, reaching the point of selling out on sites such as Japanese Amazon – where it was sold for approximately US$ 440. .

Although NVIDIA has promised above-average stocks for the new model, everything indicates that it will be difficult to find it for the original price at its launch, scheduled for the 27th of this month. Until the moment the manufacturer has not announced how much it will officially charge for the hardwarewhich in benchmarks showed a performance close to that of the GTX 1660 Ti.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: PC Gamer Source: VideoCardz.com