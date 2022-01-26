Russia criticizes the West, conducts military exercises on the border with Ukraine – International

MOSCOW – With little sign of progress in the diplomatic field and reviving a rhetoric of the Cold War, The Russia announced this Tuesday, the 25th, a series of military exercises in its vast territory, from Pacific Ocean to the western flank, around the Ukraine, including short-range ballistic missile units. “We are watching the actions of the USA with deep concern,” said Dmitry Peskovspokesperson for the Kremlin.

The maneuvers are a response to the dispatch of ships, fighters and soldiers from the nato to eastern europe, to prevent a Russian incursion into Ukraine. The troop movement was a way of demonstrating Russia’s vast arsenal, with tanks, drones, infantry troops and elite paratroopers in units positioned to the north, south and east of Ukrainian territory.

Videos showed soldiers preparing Iskander-M ballistic missiles, short-range, and the unloading of tanks and other equipment from train platforms in Belarus. according to Russian Defense Ministrythe exercises were simultaneous to the joint maneuvers of three Russian ships with the Chinese fleet in the Arabian Sea.

This Tuesday, the 25th, the American government increased even more the pressure on Russia on three fronts. The US President, Joe Bidenput 8.5 thousand soldiers readiness for a possible move to the central Europe and Eastern to bolster NATO’s defences, it announced an agreement with natural gas-producing countries to meet European demand in the event of war, and struck a deal with Europe’s allies for a new package of sanctions on Russia.

US soldiers are on ‘high alert’ in Ukraine

John Kirbya Pentagon spokesman, said yesterday that the 8,500 US troops placed on “high alert” would be a security guarantee for countries in Eastern Europe, which fear that Russia will take advantage of the invasion of Ukraine to occupy the Baltic or other former Soviet republics – Moscow treats this hypothesis as American “hysteria”.

Another diplomatic tool Biden has in his hands is sanctions. But to optimize pressure on Russia, he needs to coordinate measures with Europe. Many European governments, however, are dependent on Russian natural gas imports, mainly Germany, and fear running out of heating at home and in workplaces in the event of conflict. This knot seems to have been untied by US diplomacy yesterday, announcing an agreement with oil and gas suppliers in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia to supply European demand.

US hopes Europe will accept sanctions against Russia

The Americans’ idea is that, once energy supplies are secured, European allies can embark on a heavier sanctions package against Moscow. Yesterday, US officials announced a “convergence” with the HUH to adopt financial measures against Russian banks, which could be isolated from the international payments system.

Another possibility is to impose new export controls that would prevent Russians from receiving semiconductors and other key pieces for the industry, especially crippling the country’s energy sector.

“Putin’s tolerance for economic impacts may even be greater than that of other leaders. But there is a limit, above which we think his calculation can be influenced,” a high-ranking official in the Biden administration told the newspaper yesterday. Financial Times. / NYT, REUTERS, AP and WP