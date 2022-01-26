Russia surrounds Ukraine with military maneuvers on the eve of negotiations – 01/25/2022 – World

On the eve of a meeting with Ukraine, Germany and France to seek a way out of the conflict with Kiev, Russia announced a new round of military maneuvers that threaten its neighbour’s borders.

Thus, there will be concurrently three exercises with troops and planes taking place on different flanks of Ukraine, reinforcing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reminder of what he could do to impose his will to leave Kiev outside the military structures of the West.

Putin is seeking a solution to the civil war that began in 2014, when a coup toppled the pro-Kremlin government from power and led Russia to annex Crimea and foment conflict in eastern Donbass.

About 14,000 people have already died, and the unfinished nature of the issue hides the interest now made clear by Moscow: to prevent NATO troops from getting even closer to its border – today, this occurs in the tiny strip between Russia and the three states. Balts, all former Soviet republics admitted in 2004 into the western military alliance.

The meeting that will take place in Paris will re-edit the format that designed the two Donbass ceasefire agreements, in Minsk, Belarus, in 2014 and 2015. Under them, there would be autonomy for secessionists in the east, but control of Kiev. The Ukrainian elite ultimately did not agree.

The meeting will be at the diplomatic level. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would speak to Putin on the phone on Friday to “clarify” Russian intentions.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said 6,000 troops and 60 planes had been deployed for long-range strike exercises in Crimea and along the western border with Ukraine. Joint actions are already underway with ally Belarus, north of Kiev.

A glance at the map makes the matter clear, with Russian forces encircling the entire eastern portion of Ukraine. In the case of aircraft, attention is drawn to the use of Su-34 tactical fighter-bombers, a plane specialized in ground attacks under hostile conditions, something that has already been seen in action in Syria.

There will also be live-fire exercises in Crimea, with modernized T-72B3 tanks from the Black Sea Fleet. In all, 100,000 to 175,000 soldiers are deployed in various regions with access to Ukraine, a process that began in November. Putin denies that he is planning an invasion, in whole or in part, despite Western signals and warnings. NATO, which would only automatically defend Ukraine if it were a full member of the club, symbolically reinforced positions.

US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, had to explain that the mobilization of 8,500 troops for eventual deployment to Europe does not include plans to deploy them in Ukraine, as would otherwise be obvious. But the buzz already affecting the financial market demanded clarification from the White House.

With an eye on an economic side effect, which is the doubt about the supply of Russian gas to Europe, where 40% of the consumed comes from Putin’s country, the US also asked the Kremlin not to use the product “as a weapon”. In addition, they promised to help Europeans find alternative sources of gas and oil if the Russian leader turns off the taps in the event of a war.

The US must provide Moscow with written responses to Russian demands, which include arms control and verification of mutual military exercises. Under Donald Trump, Washington left 2 of the 3 nuclear weapons containment treaties in place with Russia, raising suspicions in the Kremlin.

On Tuesday, a plane carrying US military goods landed in Kiev, part of a US$200 million aid package offered by the US to the government, with Javelin anti-tank missiles at its head.

In Ukraine, with reports that new embassies from NATO countries such as Canada have followed the US and asked the families of their employees to leave Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called national radio and TV to say that the movement does not mean imminent war.

“There are no childish illusions, things are not simple, but there is hope,” he said.