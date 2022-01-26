Russia vs Ukraine: My return to Ukrainian city dominated by pro-Kremlin rebels

25 January 2022

Credit, ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP photo caption, The emblem of the People’s Republic of Donetsk is very present in the rebel region

There is little recent information about life in the two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, which are at the center of the military crisis between Russia and the West.

Amidst the mystery surrounding this part of the former Soviet republic, the BBC brings the story of a resident forced to leave the city of Donetsk when it was taken over by pro-Russian insurgents in 2014.

This person has returned for a risky visit and gives an account of the local situation. The BBC does not disclose his identity so as not to threaten his safety.

There used to be a comfortable train with beds between the central station of the Ukrainian capital Kiev and Donetsk. Now, however, you need to make the trip in a minibus. It can take up to 27 hours – the same as a trip between Europe and New Zealand, and much less comfortable.

I’m not allowed to access territory held by Moscow-backed rebels from Ukraine, so I have to go a long way through Russia. It is technically illegal for citizens of Ukraine to take this route, so when our minibus arrives at the Russian border our driver directs us to say that we are going to a wedding in a nearby Russian town.

To enter the rebel-held areas in Ukraine we transferred to another vehicle. Its registration plate was issued by the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, or DNR, which is not recognized by the international community. The driver tells us that he has been driving for 24 hours.

When we reach the border, I am able to cross using my “internal” Ukrainian passport, because I am still registered as having an address in Donetsk. Our passports are taken from us and shortly afterwards returned, with the exception of mine.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Many Ukrainians have to travel to rebel areas via Russia

I was told to get out of the van to answer some questions. I’m taken to a booth, where there’s a desk and an old computer monitor, and I try not to get nervous.

I am offered a place to sit, and a man in a leather jacket, well-spoken, examines me closely. He asks me how old I am, where I work and if I travel frequently for the DNR. Soon I am allowed to rejoin the passengers on the bus.

We’ve crossed the border, and now it’s only 120 kilometers until we reach my old town. I’m close to home, but Donetsk is not the home I recognize.

Just ten years ago, Donetsk was an important venue for Euro 2012, the European football championship held in Ukraine and Poland. In preparation for the tournament, Donetsk underwent a major reconstruction. A new airport was built, roads were repaired, and new hotels were opened.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, A new stadium has been built in Donetsk for Euro 2012 but has not hosted matches since 2014

During Euro 2012, the city was taken over by English, French, Spanish and Portuguese fans. It was like a happy European city. Now, at the beginning of 2022, my city is changed, unrecognizable.

abandonment

A large Stalinist building in the center of the city is the headquarters of the rebel republic’s tax ministry. The building is in good condition, surrounded by flower arrangements. But many cafes and shops in the area are closed, their windows blocked by siding. A playground for children is overgrown by the bush.

There are more signs of decay on the open-air tennis courts at a nearby sports center – the bushes on the site are my height.

The huge White Swan mall used to be crowded with shoppers. However, where there used to be every kind of store, from shoes to jewelry stores, is now a ghost building.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Buildings near Donetsk airport were destroyed during the conflict

It would be incorrect to say that all of Donetsk is lifeless. In another part of the city centre, many restaurants and cafes are taken over by customers. Local theaters show performances by Russian groups, and I’m told they’re always packed.

Far from the center, however, towards the northeast side of the city, there are streets lined with abandoned apartment buildings, some visibly damaged by bombs and gunfire. This area was hit hard during the battle for Donetsk Airport in September 2014.

Some residential buildings near the center have been renovated, but many are forgotten, deteriorating further.

Curfew

During the day, many of Donetsk’s streets are as busy as they were before the war, but after nightfall they are completely empty. Everyone looks forward to getting home before the curfew, which lasts from 11pm to 5am.

photo caption, Kaffa cafe in Donetsk was one of the victims of change in the region

The measure is strictly implemented, and I hear stories of people being detained overnight just for leaving their homes to leave their garbage outside.

A couple of kilometers from the center is the old center of contemporary art in Donetsk. “Isolation” was my city’s answer to London’s Tate Modern crowd. Now, according to those who survived, the building is a notorious prison.

Stores with internationally recognized brands that existed before the war, such as Benetton, Nike, Zara or Adidas, have all gone. To buy clothes or appliances, many residents have to cross the border into Russia.

Those who don’t have the money to travel head to the market or small shops, where supply is limited. Supermarket shelves are well stocked with alcohol or snacks, but better quality products are expensive. Right next to bottles of whiskey imported from the US state of Tennessee is something called Red Daniels, costing a tenth of the price.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Local “fast food” restaurants have replaced traditional brands

Future

On one of my last nights before I leave Donetsk, I meet up with a friend from school, and we head towards Lenin Square. After McDonald’s closed its Donetsk locations in spring 2014, three reopened under the new name DonMac.

We ordered hamburgers, fries and coffee, and I can’t help but comment that the taste is different from typical “fast food”.

“That’s how it is with everything here,” my friend complains bitterly. “Everything we used to have has been replaced with a crappy, pirated version!”

“We live in a dystopia where people barely survive, but slogans on the streets all speak of a bright future.”

I wonder if the Donbas (name of the eastern region made up of Donetsk and Luhansk) can one day return to Ukraine, and my friend shrugs, remembering that most locals now have Russian passports, and a new generation of children was born from 2014.

“Nobody who works in the DNR government or the civil service would want to go back to Ukraine. With each passing year, we believe that going back becomes less and less likely.”