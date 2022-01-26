Russia vs Ukraine: My return to Ukrainian city dominated by pro-Kremlin rebels

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Russia vs Ukraine: My return to Ukrainian city dominated by pro-Kremlin rebels 2 Views

A woman walks past the DNR emblem in Donetsk

Credit, ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP

photo caption,

The emblem of the People’s Republic of Donetsk is very present in the rebel region

There is little recent information about life in the two rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, which are at the center of the military crisis between Russia and the West.

Amidst the mystery surrounding this part of the former Soviet republic, the BBC brings the story of a resident forced to leave the city of Donetsk when it was taken over by pro-Russian insurgents in 2014.

This person has returned for a risky visit and gives an account of the local situation. The BBC does not disclose his identity so as not to threaten his safety.

There used to be a comfortable train with beds between the central station of the Ukrainian capital Kiev and Donetsk. Now, however, you need to make the trip in a minibus. It can take up to 27 hours – the same as a trip between Europe and New Zealand, and much less comfortable.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

COVID-19: PBH announces actions this Wednesday, under pressure from cases – Gerais

Despite ensuring that there is no closure of the city today, Mayor Alexandre Kalil stressed …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved