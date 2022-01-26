Samsung Galaxy S22 arrives soon! See what will be innovative:

THE Samsung released on Wednesday (12/01) a teaser on its official YouTube channel, in which it announces that the new model Galaxy, The S22, will arrive in February. Thus, the company puts an end to the suspense and doubts of the brand users who were already looking forward to the launch.

However, the video did not say what the specific date of release is, although it is already said that it will be in the first half of the month. Furthermore, what caught the attention of the viewers of the video was the moment in which two cell phones become one.

This is because there is a huge expectation regarding the return of the Galaxy Note, a model that has not been renewed. Therefore, it is believed that the new Galaxy may incorporate some of the Note’s features.

Bringing together the best Samsung Galaxy experiences

With the release of the video, a lot was asked about a possible resumption of the Galaxy Note model. In response to these questions, TM Roh, head of Samsung’s mobile device department, hinted that there will be a rescue of offline device functions.

According to TM Roh, “The next generation of Galaxy S handsets is here, and it brings together the best Samsung Galaxy experiences in one ultimate device.” With this speech, it is believed that there will be the introduction of the Galaxy S with functions such as Pen support and the return of a more rectangular design.

In addition, there is already speculation about the quality and innovation of the device, so much has been said about a more complete camera. However, what is actually taken for granted is that this new model will continue what was already done in the previous generation.

In addition, TM Roh also highlighted that Samsung is very interested in sustainable development in the manufacture of these handsets. Thus, following the idea of ​​current releases on the market, the cell phone should be sold without headphones or charger.

On the other hand, there are those who say that the company will follow a less radical model, proposing that some parts of the device be recycled. Ultimately, it remains only for fans of Samsung products to wait and see what will actually be done.

And that won’t take long, as January 2022 is already ending. That way, you have time to place your bets on what’s to come. Oh, and take the opportunity to share this article with that friend who is also looking forward to this release!