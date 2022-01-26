Sandra Annenberg asks to leave Globo Repórter; know the reason

Presenting Globo Repórter for just over two years, Sandra Annenberg wants to leave the command of the major reporting program this year: she has already signaled to the station’s executives that she is not happy with the format and that she is not satisfied with being on the air only twice. per week, as she also runs Como Sera? on Saturdays. Internally, it is said that the journalist has already asked to leave the program aired on Friday nights and that she should assume, in the second semester, the presentation of a new daily morning program.

The report of Pop TV found that there are two versions of Sandra’s dissatisfaction. In one of them, she would be dissatisfied with the loss of her visibility since she was removed from the Jornal Hoje bench. In the other, which has also been commented on by professionals close to the communicator, the journalist would be afraid of being dismissed by the audience leader, who will promote new cuts among veteran professionals. Behind the scenes, there is still talk of a possible reassignment of Poliana Abritta to Globo Repórter, with the departure of one of the current presenters.

The presenter, in fact, earns more than what is seen as “acceptable” for someone who is on the air for less than five minutes a week. And the low productivity — even though it is a direct cause of the escalation made by the company itself — has been seen as a reason for the dismissal of most of the most experienced professionals. At the end of last year, it was precisely the attraction that was home to major news reports that had the most casualties. In an interval of just under a month, the channel fired Renato Machado, Isabela Assumpção and Francisco José.

Another fait accompli is the departure of Fátima Bernardes from Encontro: everything is on track for her to leave the command of the attraction in July, a month after the 10th anniversary of the format. And the name of Sandra Annenberg is seen as one of the most likely in the “betting exchange” for the replacement of William Bonner’s ex-wife. THE Pop TV found that one of the scenarios discussed for the mornings after leaving Fátima involves the creation of a new electronic magazine, which would be led by Sandra, alongside Hélter Duarte and Patrícia Poeta.

In addition to being loved by her co-workers, Sandra is seen as a sufficiently appealing name for the advertising market. Globo does not fully trust Patrícia Poeta to take charge of the mornings alone, as the journalist has not caught the attention of many brands since leaving Jornal Nacional — and this is also one of the main reasons why the station is making an effort to maintain Fátima in her casting even with her departure from the Meeting. She is seen as a profitable figure, who gives value to the company even though she is not on the air.