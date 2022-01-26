Santos: Marinho is not registered in the Paulista Championship and can be traded – 01/26/2022

Santos did not sign up Marinho for the first round of the Campeonato Paulista. Peixe will debut against Inter de Limeira today (26), away from home.

Santos says that shirt 11 is physically recovering after covid-19 and will be registered when he is well. THE UOL Esporte found out that Marinho lives the expectation of being negotiated and this is the main reason for his absence.

In recent days, a Saudi Arabian club sought out the 30-year-old. Marinho’s dream, however, is to work in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. From there, nothing official has arrived at Peixe. Alvinegro warned the representatives that it can negotiate the athlete for about R$ 8 million.

Marinho’s contract expires on December 31, 2022. In a recent interview with UOL Esporte, the executive Edu Dracena admitted the possibility of negotiating the attacker.

“He made it clear that he wants to go to the United Arab Emirates. Everyone knows that, it’s obvious. But he’s a Santos player, he has a contract with us until December 2022. And I told him that we’re not going to get in the way, but help. to be good for the club and for the athlete”, said Dracena.

“He understood that, he has a good mind and surprising everyone with his dedication and commitment in training. I talked to him after training, and he said that playing for Santos is different and that he is comfortable. He has a dream, but, if it doesn’t happen, he’s at home. There’s a story here, he’s identified, and we’ll have no problem sitting down and talking to see his and the club’s needs, evaluating the moment, so that we can extend [ou contrato] or trade it,” he added.

Santos registered 22 players in List A and another 13 athletes in List B of the Campeonato Paulista. AB can be filled with young people born until 2001 and with at least 12 months of registration with the club.

Ricardo Goulart waits for documents from the Chinese Federation to appear in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and be able to debut. The expectation is to be available against Botafogo-SP, on Saturday, in Vila Belmiro, for the second round.

Highlights in Copinha, left-back Lucas Pires and striker Rwan Seco are on List A and will be promoted to the professional squad. Another seven are on List B: Derick, Diógenes, Jair, Jhonnathan, Lucas Barbosa, Sandro and Weslley Patati. Of these, Diógenes and Lucas Barbosa have a greater chance of training with Fabio Carille.

The striker Allanzinho, back after loan to Guarani, was registered in List A. The right-back Daniel Guedes and the striker Tailson were out of the relationship. Midfielder Luizinho, who played little in 2021, was also registered. Venezuelan attacking midfielder Matías Lacava is another absence and tries to convince Carille in training.

For the debut, midfielder Sandry (sprained left ankle) and striker Léo Baptistão (trauma to the right knee) are also missing.

List A can be completed until February 25th. Ricardo Goulart will be the 23rd name and Marinho has an uncertain future. The limit is 26.

List A

goalkeepers: John Paul, John and Paulo Mazoti

Sides: Felipe Jonathan, Lucas Pires and Madison

defenders: Eduardo Bauermann, Emiliano Velázquez, Luiz Felipe and Robson

midfielders: Bruno Oliveira, Carlos Sánchez, Camacho, Jobson, Luizinho, Vinicius Balieiro and Vinicius Zanocelo

Attackers: Allanzinho, Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga, Marcos Guilherme and Rwan

List B

Goalkeeper: Diogenes

Right side: Sandro

Defenders: Derick, Jair and Kaiky

Midfielders: Gabriel Pirani, Ivonei, Jhonnathan, Kevin Malthus, Lucas Barbosa and Sandry

Attackers: Angelo, Marcos Leonardo and Weslley Patati