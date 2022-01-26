Santos regrets more final at Allianz than rout and wants change in Copinha – 01/25/2022

Santos was unhappy with the Copinha final against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque. The context of the decision was more regretted than the 4-0 defeat this morning (25th).

Peixe tried in every way to act in a neutral field and suggested Canindé or Morumbi. The Paulista Football Federation (FPF) claimed “technical criteria” and advantage for the best campaign before defining Allianz as the venue for the match.

Since receiving confirmation of the final at the rival’s house, Santos understood that the title would be unlikely. And more than 20 thousand people pushed Palmeiras towards the unprecedented conquest of the São Paulo Cup.

Peixe believes that, even in this adverse scenario, Elder Campos’ team could play better, but also believes that the Meninos da Vila were badly harmed. Alvinegro’s analysis is that Palmeiras had complete conditions to be champions in any stadium. And the definition by Allianz made everything easier for Verdão.

In any case, Santos is satisfied with the campaign and sees good values ​​for the professional squad, such as Lucas Pires, Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco. Coach Fabio Carille liked what he saw during the competition and is expected to call some into the main group soon.

Peixe, even before the spot in the final, had already decided to change in charge of the under-20. Wesley Carvalho, ex-Palmeiras, was chosen.

Cup 2023

Santos intends to go beyond the repudiation note against the Paulista Federation and wants to talk to President Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos in the coming days.

President Andres Rueda hopes that the stadium for the next final will be decided before the first round to avoid what happened this year. Without Pacaembu, the FPF only defined the stadium for the Copinha final on Sunday (23).