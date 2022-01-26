Paulo Moura – 9:24 am | updated on 01/26/2022 09:46



Scientists indicate that the end of the world is near Photo: Thomas Gaulkin/Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

American academics from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists released last Thursday (20) the latest prediction of the so-called Doomsday Clock, from the original Doomsday Clock in English. According to scientists, there are only 100 seconds left for the end of the world. The clock-shaped indicator would be a prediction of how close humanity would be to its end.

The 100-second mark is the worst in the entire history of the Doomsday Clock, first published 75 years ago, but it is the same as the last two years (2020 and 2021). A comparative analysis of the historical series of recent years shows that the “end of times” would be very close. In 1991, for example, there were 17 minutes to go; in 2002, seven; and in 2015, three.

“We are stuck in a dangerous moment, which does not bring stability or security,” says Professor Sharon Squassoni, co-chair of the Science and Security Council of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

WHAT IS “THE JUDGMENT CLOCK”

Updated every year by the Bulletin’s scientists, the “clock” was created in 1947 by scientist Albert Einstein and by researchers at the University of Chicago who participated in the Manhattan Project and, since then, has aimed to point out how close humanity is to destroying itself. . That year, there were seven minutes to the end of the world.

In practice, it’s as if everything that has happened on our planet is compressed into a single year, with humans appearing just before 11:30 pm on New Year’s Eve. Given this, midnight would be a metaphor for the end of the world, with the clock approaching that time, with continuous and dangerous threats to humanity.

Last year, for example, according to atomic scientists, the factors that contributed to the maintenance of the 100-second mark to “midnight” were exacerbated by “an ecosphere of corrupted information that undermines rational decision-making.” .

– The clock is not set by signs of good intentions, but by evidence of action or, in this case, inaction. The signs of new arms races are clear – completes Scott D. Sagan, from Stanford University.

