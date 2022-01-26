See 5 sexy photos of Vera Viel, wife of Rodrigo Faro

Vera Vielpresenter and wife of Rodrigo Faroenchanted his followers in his Instagram in the last week when sharing beautiful bikini photos in the Maldives Islandswhere he was enjoying the holidays with his family.

On the social network, where it has more than 3.5 million followers, the famous made a point of publishing records of the trip and was surrounded by much praise. With that in mind, the Observatory of the Famous gathered in a list, the 5 times Vera Viel showed her body in photos in Maldives and made the temperature rise on the web. Check out:

Updating the tan

On the first day of the trip, Vera Viel took advantage of the sunny weather to renew her tan. To enjoy the moment of leisure, she bet on a black bikini that showed even more her beautiful curves. In the midst of the photo album published by the presenter, a click in which she appears lying with her butt up in the paradisiacal setting.

Vera Viel (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

enjoying in paradise

“Another day in paradise”, was the caption chosen by Rodrigo Faro’s wife to describe this beautiful photo. This time, the famous bet on a pink bandeau top bikini to have fun on the spot. To complement the look, she wore stylish sunglasses and once again wowed fans with her spectacular beauty.

Vera Viel (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

rocked the pose

In this other record published by Vera Viel, she rocked the look and pose. On the occasion, the presenter posed on her knees in the sand, wearing a blue bikini with neon details and sunglasses. The background of the image once again was due to the beautiful landscapes of the place. “Delighted with this place, a dream come true to be here in the Maldives”celebrated the famous in the caption of the post.

Vera Viel (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Special moment with Rodrigo Faro

Vera Viel also made a point of recording special moments with her husband, Rodrigo Faro. In one of the photos published on Instagram, she appears to kiss the presenter. The famous look was on account of a pink bikini, with gradient details.

Vera Viel and Rodrigo Faro (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Last day of Vera Viel in the Maldives

To end the trip and say goodbye to the Maldives, Vera Viel posted another devastating click on her social network. this time she wore a black bikini with neon spaghetti straps, sunglasses and a cap. In addition to her body in top shape, she also stole the show with a defined tummy. “Last day in the Maldives. This trip will be unforgettable, this place is amazing”commented the presenter.

Vera Viel (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

