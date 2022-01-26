see Caixa’s updated PIS 2022 calendar, pay table and latest news about the salary bonus

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 is a benefit paid annually to the worker. You payments have not yet started and are generating a lot of expectation.

THE calendar of the updated PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus has already been released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat). Despite this, many people still have doubts about when and how much they will receive.

Below you can see the updated PIS 2022 calendar from Caixathe Pasep calendar, the pay table and clears up other doubts about the PIS/Pasep salary allowance.

How do I know if I am entitled to PIS 2022?

See what is needed to be entitled to the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus benefits:

Be registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

Receive up to two monthly minimum wages in 2020;

Work with a formal contract for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2020;

Have the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

How to check PIS by CPF? What about Pasep?

To know if you are entitled to PIS and Pasep, which is salary bonus amounta date and the respective receiving bank, the government is preparing a specific channel.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Pensions, since January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal.

Updated PIS 2022 Calendar from Caixa

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector.

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







Pasep allowance calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

0 – 1 February 15th December 29

2 – 3 February 17th December 29

4 February 22 December 29

5 February, 24 December 29

6 March, 15 December 29

7 March 17 December 29

8 March 22 December 29

9 March 24 December 29







PIS 2022 table

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.