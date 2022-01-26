See Faustão’s audience on Band in the first week of the new program

‘Faustão na Band’, the presenter’s new program Fausto Silvawon the highest rating in the broadcaster’s schedule on every day it was on the air, during the first week. Between the opening day, from Monday (17) to last Friday (21), the attraction marked 8.3; 6.1; 5.6; 5.0 and 5.8 points on average, respectively.

According to the portal wowdata from Kantar Ibope Media indicate that Faustão’s new program took vice-leadership audience on open TV.

The debut of the attraction represented a total of 67.2% of TVs on from 8:30 pm to 10:40 pm that day. The opening week closed with an average of 6.2 points in Greater São Paulo.

The numbers are a milestone for Band, which had not competed for vice-leadership against Record and SBT at that time since 2009.

The attraction has Anne Lottermann and João Guilherme Silvason of the communicator, as co-presenters.

