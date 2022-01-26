see if you receive today, January 25, the ‘new Bolsa Família’ or the ‘gas voucher’

You calendars of Gas Allowance 2022 It’s from Brazil Aid 2022 continue this Tuesday (25). You payments from both benefits started last week, last Tuesday (18).

In January, 3 million families were included in the Brazil aid, increasing the total serviced to 17.5 million. According to the Ministry of Citizenship, R$ 7.1 billion will be spent this month on Auxílio Brasil.

THE Gas Allowance is being paid for the first time, in 2022, to the general public. You payments started in December 2021 for beneficiaries in an emergency. For 2022, Auxílio Gás has a budget of R$ 1.9 billion.

Check the Auxílio Gás and Auxílio Brasil calendars below and see if you receive any benefit this Tuesday (25th).

Will Auxílio Gás, or gas vouchers, be paid together with Auxílio Brasil?

The Auxílio Gás payments, also known as gas valley, take place together with the Auxílio Brasil. So, the Gas Aid payments are according to the Social Identification Number (NIS) of the registered people.

Brazilians who meet the program requirements receive the Auxílio Gás [saiba mais abaixo]

In January, deposits go until the 31st (check full gas aid schedule below).

2022 Gas Allowance Calendar in January

The first installment of Auxílio Gás was made available on December 27, 2021, to 108,000 families who suffered from the recent heavy rains in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia.

The other beneficiaries start receiving the Auxílio Gás now in January 2022, starting this Tuesday (18), according to the Auxílio Brasil calendar.

The Auxílio Gás is also paid today – retroactively – to families enrolled in the Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais do Governo Federal (CadÚnico), with final NIS 6. Auxílio Gás calendar is the same as that of Auxílio Brasil [veja abaixo].

Brazil Assistance Calendar in January 2022

The 2022 payment calendar started this Tuesday, January 18th. To find out on which day the benefit is available for withdrawal or credit to a bank account, the family must observe the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS), printed on each cardholder’s card.

For each end of the NIS there is a corresponding date.

Caixa Econômica Federal pays, this Tuesday (25), the Auxílio Brasil to beneficiaries with Social Registration Number (NIS) final 6.

THE minimum amount of Aid Brazil is R$ 400. The dates will follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month.

Where to ask questions?

In case of doubt, there are three service channels. Number 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship, gathers information and is the center for complaints.

The number 111 is Caixa Econômica Federal’s Citizen Service channel, and it gathers information about the card and the benefit withdrawal.

It is also possible to follow the main information about the benefit through the Auxílio Brasil app, from Caixa Econômica Federal.

Complete calendar of Auxílio Gás and Auxílio Brasil 2022

Auxílio Gás and Auxílio Brasil are paid according to the same schedule.

Remembering that Auxílio Brasil is paid every month and Auxílio Gás is paid every two months. Check out the full Gas Aid 2022 calendar below: