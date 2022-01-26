See the moment the roof of the cargo terminal at Istanbul Airport collapsed

Person running at the moment of the collapse, in the scene of the video that you watch below





Istanbul Airport, the largest in Turkey and the busiest in Europe for the past year, has been experiencing bad times since Monday, January 24, due to a heavy snowfall.

In addition to the stoppage of the airport, which incredibly lasted more than a full day, there was a fall from the roof of a cargo terminal due to the weight of the accumulation of snow. The moment was captured by a camera on the site’s internal security system.

As in the following images, it is possible to see a person running to try to save himself while the structure comes down. The first video shows the original camera footage, while the second shows the zoomed-in cropped scene:





Despite the frightening scene, Yahya Üstün, Vice President of Media Relations at Turkish Airlines, the company that operates the cargo terminal, informed that “None of our colleagues were harmed by the resulting situation”, so apparently the person was able to take shelter at the last moment or else he was immediately past the area hit by the wreckage.

According to FlightRadar24, more than 1,500 flights were canceled between departures and arrivals at Istanbul Airport because of the blizzard, as there was no takeoff for more than 25 hours and no landing for 21 hours.

The first flights began to land at the site on the morning of this Tuesday, 25.

More than 1500 flights have been canceled to and from Istanbul Airport because of yesterday’s heavy snowfall. No flights have taken off from Istanbul Airport for more than 25h.https://t.co/8BmiJqaskn pic.twitter.com/SSLJHBDYTE — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 25, 2022

First flights are landing again at Istanbul Airport after 21 hours of closure due to heavy snowfall yesterday.https://t.co/8BmiJqaskn pic.twitter.com/RvJ7h8ggK4 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 25, 2022

According to the Daily Sabah, the blizzard on Monday closed the airport for the first time since it opened in 2019 to take over Atatürk Airport as the new Turkish Airlines hub.

The press service said on Tuesday that flights would not resume until at least 1:00 pm local time (07:00 GMT) for security reasons. Istanbul’s second airport, Sabiha Gökçen, operated limited services.

He added that passengers who were stranded on board the planes after the shutdown was announced were fully evacuated by nightfall.

Geceyi limanda geçirecek personeller vakit geçirmeye çalışıyor ❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/pEmNYQkVWr — HavaSosyalMedya® (@HavaSosyalMedya) January 24, 2022

⏱️12.55| İstanbul Havalimanı K park pozisyonunda (kargo uçaklarının bulunduğu nokta) kar kalınlığı bir hayli fazla. pic.twitter.com/sdcAm0oqKB — HavaSosyalMedya® (@HavaSosyalMedya) January 25, 2022



