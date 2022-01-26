Sensitive predicts for Faustão, Zezé and Carlos

THE sensitive Erica Dias is successful on social media with its accurate predictions of the artists. This time, she talked about the 2022 by Faustão, Zezé and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.

About Carlos Alberto, she predicts strong emotions. “Spiritual dejected, moving away from SBT. Negative line from March onwards. Something related to the family, the bat. The tiredness, people sucking your energy. Next to him an obsessor”, declared the paranormal.

About Faustão, she certainly goes further. “Who remembers when I told him he would get sick? And that he would be very successful in the Band? I see him still in health problems. But with a lot of positive energy. From July onwards he will be firmer, in better health. By the end of the year, it will also have a turnaround, a new cycle,” he declared.

Still on Faustão, Zezé and Carlos

In addition, she said in short that the presenter will say goodbye to Brazil. “In about 3 years he will leave Brazil, he will live in the United States. Everything he had to spend here he’s already done. It shows, yes, him saying goodbye to Brazil. He doesn’t stay here anymore. Faustão taking off out of Brazil”, said the beauty.

In addition, Zezé di Camargo will have to take care of his health, according to the medium. “Spirituality very close to him. But tired. Death in the family. Very sad, with some event in the Camargo family, with separation. Need to take care of health, related to prostate cancer. In May there will be changes, which will make things difficult for him.”