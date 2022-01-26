Signal drop, image quality, mute narrator… Boavista x Botafogo broadcast by TV do Carioca is the target of criticism

opening game of Carioca Championship, Boavista 1×1 Botafogo didn’t get excited on a technical level, but worse than that was the transmission of the pay per view competition on TV and the internet. The quality of the exhibition left something to be desired and was the subject of much criticism on social media.
Early in the match, the broadcast signal dropped a few times, leaving the fan unable to fully watch the game. At the end of the first half, the game was left with only ambient sound, without narration, due to technical problems.
In the final stage, there was a lack of synchronization between the image and the narration, with the announcer reporting the game late. In addition, the picture quality both on the TV and on the Cariocão Playservice of streaming over the internet, left a lot to be desired.
Camera operation also proved to be faulty, with many blurry images, unexpected “zooms” and few replays from other angles.
There were still many complaints from fans who bought the package, but were unable to access it – especially from those who live outside Brazil. Portuguese residents also reported that, there, the sport TV – which acquired the broadcasting rights for Portugal – criticized the images received in the middle of the transmission.