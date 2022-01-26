Signal drop, image quality, mute narrator… Boavista x Botafogo broadcast by TV do Carioca is the target of criticism

opening game of Carioca Championship, Boavista 1×1 Botafogo didn’t get excited on a technical level, but worse than that was the transmission of the pay per view competition on TV and the internet. The quality of the exhibition left something to be desired and was the subject of much criticism on social media.

Early in the match, the broadcast signal dropped a few times, leaving the fan unable to fully watch the game. At the end of the first half, the game was left with only ambient sound, without narration, due to technical problems.

In the final stage, there was a lack of synchronization between the image and the narration, with the announcer reporting the game late. In addition, the picture quality both on the TV and on the Cariocão Playservice of streaming over the internet, left a lot to be desired.

Camera operation also proved to be faulty, with many blurry images, unexpected “zooms” and few replays from other angles.

There were still many complaints from fans who bought the package, but were unable to access it – especially from those who live outside Brazil. Portuguese residents also reported that, there, the sport TV – which acquired the broadcasting rights for Portugal – criticized the images received in the middle of the transmission.

Here are some complaints from fans:

I started the year being robbed outside Rio, but by a carioca. In fact by Cariocão. I paid the @cariocao on https://t.co/MzXSg60t7l and the game does not open for me, even when logged in. There is no option to cancel, or contact technical support. I sent an email and there are no responses. — Camilo Pinheiro Machado (@camilopmachado) January 26, 2022

I haven’t signed the package fo Carioca yet. Without what the Net offered in the last edition – now only on Sky – I thought of Claro TV to avoid delay, but I’ve seen people saying it’s not HD, check? — Roby Porto (@roby64porto) January 26, 2022

UNACCEPTABLE the quality of the official broadcast of Cariocao Play does not have HD. The maximum is 480p. We are in 2022. It’s not possible. It’s disrespectful, yeah. pic.twitter.com/kGplKYmWUz — Bernardo Gentile (@bernardogentile) January 26, 2022

SporTV de Portugal has just criticized the broadcast of Carioca Play Reason

They’re sending the image to them “with a horrible narration”, and it’s getting in their way there

Bizarre — BFR News ✪ (@NoticiasdoBFR) January 26, 2022

I thought it was impossible to spoil the Campeonato Carioca, but they managed to take away the broadcasting rights from Globo. Now it really is a total varzea. — Ge. 🦅 (@gershow92) January 26, 2022

Carioca broadcast is horrible VAI TOMAR NO CU @FFERJ RETURN THIS SHIT TO MOTHER GLOBO — Underwater Boi (@dregsofpluto) January 26, 2022

@FFERJ this broadcast from carioca really suits you guys, it’s lid and pan, complete crap, it’s actually embarrassing — Rafael Schernikau⭐🔥🤘 (@RSchernikau) January 26, 2022

Guys can’t shoot a mane commercial. What a cave the Carioca broadcast. — Rodrigo Feiju ✠ (@_Feiju) January 26, 2022