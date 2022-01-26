Sister of the King of Spain separates from her husband

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s King Felipe VI’s sister Princess Cristina and her husband Inak Urdangarin, arrested in 2018 for tax fraud and embezzlement, have split after he was spotted with another woman by a gossip magazine.

“By mutual agreement, we have decided to end our marriage relationship. Our commitment to our children remains intact. As this is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from everyone around us,” the two said on Monday in a statement sent to Spanish state news service EFE.

Last week, the gossip magazine Lecturas published pictures of Urdangarin, who has been released on parole and lives in the Basque city of Victoria, walking hand in hand with another woman on a beach in southern France.

“These things happen,” Urdangarin told reporters in Spain on Thursday when asked about the photos with another woman.

Princess Cristina, 56, and Urdangarin, a 54-year-old former professional handball player, have been married for 24 years and have four children.

The Royal House, of which Cristina, who lives in Geneva, is no longer a member, declined to comment on the split.

As part of attempts to modernize the monarchy and distance himself from scandals, King Felipe removed his older sisters Elena and Cristina from royal duties after their father Juan Carlos abdicated the throne in 2014.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo)