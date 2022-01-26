Slovenia reflects on romance with Eliezer or Lucas

In the fourth lollipop of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Rodrigo, Laís and Maria talked to Eslôvenia about the love life of the miss in the house, which has Lucas and Eliezer as suitors.

“There was a little heart hurt today, see”, said Rodrigo, provoking his sister. “Mine?”, asked Eslô. “Not yours, yours is great, distributing love”, said Laís, laughing.

“I don’t understand, hurting what?”, Slovenia continued. “Eli, why were you glued to Lucas today?”, pointed out Maria. “For the first time, I saw Eli swinging,” Rodrigo said.

“He went from leaving Rodrigo on the podium to putting you on,” Maria said, citing last night’s game of discord. “He was thinking about the four of us, all the time,” dismissed Slovenia.

“But, Eslô, haven’t you seen it? It’s not possible. […] Don’t you feel that he sees you differently?”, asked Rodrigo, and the miss then replied:

It’s fuck*. I’m in doubt. I have a familiar issue with him that I don’t know what it is yet. When I understand what it is, then I can know if I can have something with him or not. Slovenia

Rodrigo, then, reported having talked to Eliezer about Slovenia, and that the brother fears that having a romance with his sister could disrupt the good relationship they have, but that he realized that he was shaken when he saw her talking to Lucas this afternoon.

I talk to everyone. Guys, I talk a lot with him and I talk a lot with Lucas. I respect this possible feeling a lot, but I won’t stop talking to people. […] I’m alone, I’m cool, I’m not wanting to be with anyone yet. Slovenia

“Dona flor and her two husbands”, joked Laís, laughing. “I used to joke, today I’m embarrassed because I started to understand that it can be serious, on both sides. I’ll end up not getting anyone, and they will get other people”, Slovenia continued.

“You know what I do? I make fun of them both, and then I started to see that the joke is not so much fun”, said Rodrigo.

