Soy 22/23: Imea estimates an increase of almost 60% in the production costs of…

Higher production costs in 20 years should reduce producer margins, but will remain positive

The significant increase in production costs for the 2022/23 soybean crop already worries producers throughout Brazil, as they are expected to be the highest in more than two decades. In all states, the readjustments are significant and driven, for the most part, by fertilizers. Even so, there are already reports that pesticides and seeds are also more expensive.

The profitability margins of Brazilian soybean farmers should still be positive for this new season, however, more adjusted than those observed in the last two years.

“There would have to be a much more intense rise in soybeans to maintain profit margins similar to 2021 and 2022 for the next season. We have to work with a scenario of falling margins in Brazil. Today, our control shows that for the Cerrado the margin gross price reached 60% in 2021 and that will reach 43% in 2022 and falling to close to 30% in 2022/23 with the current projected input prices that are not changed”, explains Carlos Cogo, director of Cogo Intelligence in Agribusiness .

According to the weekly bulletin reported this Monday (24) by Imea (Instituto Mato Grosso de Economia Agropecuária), the projected cost of producing soy in the state – which is the largest soy producer in Brazil – is Rs. $4619.56 per hectare, an amount that showed an increase of 1.14% compared to the estimate in November 2021.

The readjustment, according to the Imea team, is mainly due to the high prices of herbicides – of 3.13% – of cover seeds – of 2.02% – and of macronutrients – of 1.26%.

“When we compare the cost of the 2022/23 crop with that of the 2021/22 crop, the impact on the high prices of inputs already shows an increase of 57.81%. managed to negotiate future soybeans at higher prices in the last month, pointing to an increase of 2.43% and an average of R$ 151.64/sc”, informs the bulletin.

Also according to the institute’s analysts, it is important that producers continue to monitor the prices of inputs and, naturally, of their product, so that they can identify, over the next few months, the best moments to acquire their packages for cultivation. of the 2022/23 harvest. More than that, it is still important that he tries, when identifying these opportunities, to try to mitigate the effects of elevations.

Still in the analysis of Cogo Intelligence in Agribusiness, the exchange ratio for Mato Grosso has been 11 bags of soybeans for the purchase of the fertilizer package for 2022/23, against a historical average of six bags. For defensives, the ratios are between 7.5 and 8 bags of the oilseed, against a historical average of five.

“With the two added together, it generates a cost that can be close to 45%, in reais, of higher costs for the next season. So, we would need either an exchange rate or a much higher future price of soybeans in dollars to cancel this loss.” profitability”, says the consultant. “Remembering that profitability will still be at a very interesting level, much higher than that of the American producer for the Brazilian producer that has been capitalizing on good soybean crops for 12 years”, he adds.

Cogo also explains that, calculating the depreciation, the net margins of the Brazilian soybean farmer would still be around US$ 400.00 per hectare, against what today in the US does not reach US$ 100.00.

“Our game situation is very different. So, I can’t see the Brazilian producer, for example, deciding to reduce the area due to the high input, because his condition compared to the main competitor is very superior. And he still has another benefit which is to finish the soybean crop and plant corn in your area in the second crop, which is also enjoying as strong an appreciation as that of soybeans in the global market. This sum is what gives us a unique advantage in the international market”, he adds.