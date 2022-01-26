SpaceX ‘abandoned’ rocket expected to hit the moon in March; understand what can happen – Link

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

After spending 7 years wandering through space, a rocket from SpaceX, billionaire Elon Musk’s space exploration company, is expected to hit the moon in the coming weeks, according to data collected by astronomers. The information was initially published on the American website Ars Technica.

The rocket, of the model Falcon 9was originally launched from Florida (USA) in February 2015 as part of a mission to send the DSCOVR weather satellite into space.

Amateur and professional astronomers have identified Falcon 9’s route using Guide, a software for observing stars and asteroids. Experts expect the second stage of the rocket (the part of the vehicle without the launcher) to reach the “far” side of the Moon (farthest from Earth) on March 4th. Bill Gray, creator of the Guide, said this is the first ever detected case of space junk that has accidentally hit the Moon.

After sending the satellite, the rocket was left stranded in space. According to astronomers, the equipment weighs approximately four tons and is traveling at 2.58 km/s.

In publication in Ars Technica, meteorologist Eric Berger explained that, after the launcher separated, the second stage of the vehicle reached a high altitude and did not have enough fuel to return to Earth’s atmosphere – at the same time, it lacked energy for the rocket to overcome the Earth system’s gravity. -Moon. Since then, Falcon 9 has been going into chaotic orbits in space.

According to experts, however, the risk that any consequences of the collision could be felt on Earth is practically nil. Alexandre Zabot, professor of Aerospace Engineering at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), says that, due to the distance from the Moon — and the face on which the collision should happen — it will not be possible to feel or even see the event.

“Depending on the angle at which it falls, it can raise a lot of dust, but it still won’t be possible to see it with the naked eye. With a telescope, maybe some kind of scattering of sunlight could be visible, but nobody bets on that”, explains Zabot. .

It is not yet possible to know the exact place and time when the rocket will hit the Moon, given effects such as sunlight and changes in the rocket’s orbit. In February, astronomers aim to have more accurate information.

Bill Gray says the collision will hardly be visible from Earth, as the rocket is expected to hit the far side of the Moon. But experts hope the accident will bring valuable information to the astronomy community – satellites orbiting the Moon could collect data on the impact crater and study the underground material generated by the collision.

For Cassio Leandro Dal Ri Barbosa, astronomer and professor at the Centro Universitário FEI, the biggest gain for astronomical studies could come from the fragments generated by the collision and from the images that space probes could make of the crater after the impact. The material can be an important item to find out more about the lunar soil and the impact force on the satellite, for example.

“What is intended, perhaps to take advantage of the event, is to use the probes that are in the Moon’s orbit. It is difficult to synchronize the moment of the collision with the probes, but the attempt will be to photograph the collision to see if it is possible to have any information about the crater created”, points out Barbosa.