Stay on top of Wednesday’s top 5 market news By Investing.com

By Noreen Burke and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to lay the groundwork for a March rate hike as it deals with high inflation, putting to rest concerns over the recent surge in market volatility. Brazil is approved to start its process to join the OECD. US stocks are attempting a cautious recovery, supported by an upbeat sales forecast from Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:). Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Boeing (NYSE:) (SA:) and Intel (NASDAQ:) (SA:) are among some of the companies reporting quarterly results today. Geopolitical tensions are supporting prices ahead of US inventory data.

Here’s what you need to know in the financial markets on Wednesday, January 26th.

1. Fed Day

The Fed is not expected to announce any policy changes at the end of its meeting today, but it should indicate that rate hikes will begin in March.

The rate rose to a nearly four-decade high while the rate fell to 3.9%, but the Fed chairman, , is facing a communication challenge with markets that have become accustomed to a looser monetary policy.

Investors will be looking for clues about the timeline and pace of rate hikes and the central bank’s plans to cut its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, another way to tighten monetary policy.

Powell will need to find a balance in communicating the Fed’s intentions to keep the economic recovery on track while taking steps to contain high inflation.

The one on the Fed’s policy decision will take place at 4 pm and will be followed half an hour later by one with Powell.

2. Brazil in the club of the rich

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approved the opening of Brazil’s entry into the group. The process should take between three and four years, but the country already uses 103 of the organization’s 251 normative instruments, which speeds up the procedures. Another five countries are also trying to be part of the group.

Among the measures that Brazil still intends to adopt to accelerate its entry into the OECD, is the promise to zero the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) on foreign exchange operations by 2029.

However, the issue of the environment can be an obstacle to the Brazilian process. To be part of the OECD, all countries in the group need to commit to sustainable and inclusive economic growth, in addition to fighting for the preservation of biodiversity and combating climate change.

Today at 9:00 am, the IBGE released the preview of January’s inflation, with a monthly increase of 0.58%. The result came slightly above expectations for an advance of 0.43%, but with a deceleration compared to the previous month, when it registered a high of 0.78%. Year-to-date, the IPCA-15 rose to 10.2%, decelerating from the 10.42% rise in December, but above the forecast of 10.04%.

3. US stocks should recover

US equity markets are expected to rebound after another volatile session on Tuesday, which saw the three major equity indices close lower but above their lowest levels of the day.

At 8:53 am, they were up 1.08%, while oeo advanced 2.16% and 1.49%, respectively.

The currency came close to correction territory on Tuesday, closing 9.2% below the record set on Jan. 3, amid a broad sell-off triggered by concerns about a more aggressive Fed and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Markets were boosted after Microsoft released its fiscal second quarter earnings in the US, with profit and revenue coming in above forecasts.

The result boosted prospects for the results of competitors Amazon (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:) (SA:).

4. Tesla, Boeing and Intel will report

The list of corporate balance sheets features results from companies such as Boeing, AT&T (NYSE:) (SA:), Abbott Labs (NYSE:) (SA:), Nasdaq (NASDAQ:) (SA:), Kimberly Clark (NYSE:) (SA:) and Whirlpool (NYSE:) (SA:) before the open, while Tesla and Intel release after the market closes.

Tesla is projected to be a record fourth-quarter Tesla at $16.88 billion, with earnings per share topping $2.25, according to analysts monitored by investing.com. Analysts will hear what Elon Musk’s company says about production prospects, as well as competition from new electric vehicle companies and old car manufacturers such as General Motors Company (NYSE:) (SA:) and Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:) (SA:).

Analysts will be looking to Intel for clues about the supply chain and chip production efforts.

5. Oil on the rise with geopolitical tensions, eye stock data

Oil prices rose supported by geopolitical tensions as investors awaited the Fed meeting and the latest US inventory data later in the day.

As of 8:58 a.m., U.S. crude oil futures were up 0.54% to $86.06, while U.S. crude futures were up 0.73% to $87.82.

Tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine remained at the forefront. Russia insists it has no plans to invade Ukraine, but the West has threatened severe sanctions if it does.

Inventory data released overnight by the US showed that US crude and distillate inventories fell in the week ended Jan. 21, while they increased.

Energy investors are awaiting the weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), due for release at 12:30 pm.