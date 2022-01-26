Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gets final trailer

Just under two months to go Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin finally released, and now the spin-off has received its final trailer.

Inspired by the classic games in the series, Stranger of Paradise will follow Jack Garland and his group, self-styled Warriors of Lightin a mission whose objective is to defeat Chaos. Longtime fans of the Square Enix series will remember this is the final boss of the first Final Fantasy.

Below, you can see the final trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

The end is near. The four fiends of Chaos are waiting. It’s time to take them down, your way.#StrangerOfParadise @FinalFantasy Origin launches March 18 2022 on #PS5, #PS4, @Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and @EpicGames. Pre-order: https://t.co/AKwA3bXz6B pic.twitter.com/AFouOYDEjb — STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN (@fforigin) January 24, 2022

With the right to Frank Sinatra, the video shows a little bit of the dangers that players will face when the RPG of action hit stores in March this year. Little of the plot is shown, but apparently it will involve the risk of Jack forgetting everything that happens in the adventure, as well as being forgotten by his friends and loved ones.

Characters will be able to use several different types of weapons, such as swords, daggers and spears which, when equipped, determine the job every warrior. It will be possible to acquire new skills and classes, improving each fighter using the system of Job Tree.

In addition to the class, changing equipment, whether armor or weapons, also change the look of Jack and his companions, who can be controlled by friends or strangers in cooperative multiplayer. Thus, players can enjoy the entire adventure, from start to finish, accompanied in groups of up to 3 players.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin arrive on the day March 18, 2022 with versions for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store.