Syrian tries to rebuild life in Uruguay after spending 12 years in Guantánamo

Gerardo Lissardy

BBC News World

25 January 2022 Updated 7 hours ago

Credit, BBC World photo caption, Ahmed Adnan Ahjam is still looking to rebuild his life in Uruguay after spending 12 years in Guantánamo

When they mentioned Guantánamo to Ahmed Adnan Ahjam, the first thing he did was regret that there are still prisoners there. “I was lucky to have gotten out,” he said.

He refers to the 39 detainees who remain in the military prison created by the United States 20 years ago for suspected terrorists, over which they were denounced for abuse and torture.

Ahjam, of Syrian origin, was sent to Guantánamo in June 2002 after being arrested by Pakistani security forces and handed over to the US.

He spent 12 years and six months in prison there, before being transferred to Uruguay, with the approval of an intergovernmental commission in Washington that looked into his case.

Ahjam arrived in the South American country with five other former Guantánamo detainees in December 2014, following a bilateral agreement.

But today, at 44, he is still trying to rebuild his life in Montevideo, and he minces his words in Spanish to refer to the most controversial prison in the US.

“If we’re going to talk, we don’t stop for days, because there is a life there. But I can tell you: Guantánamo is like a tomb. Those who are lucky, get out of there to walk the Earth again.” says Ahjam in an interview with BBC Mundo.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In 20 years, 780 detainees passed through the Guantánamo prison

“Symbol of Injustice”

About 780 detainees passed through the prison located at a US naval base in southeastern Cuba in these two decades.

The first 20 arrived on a military plane on January 11, 2002. Controversy immediately arose when a photo of them kneeling, masked and handcuffed, wearing orange uniforms, spread.

Four months had passed since the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States, and the George W. Bush administration chose the location to send the prisoners of its “war on terror”, without being governed by the protections of domestic law or the Geneva Convention.

Most detainees who passed through Guantánamo were never formally charged or brought to trial.

Five of the 12 convicted prisoners are accused of involvement in the planning of the September 11, 2001 attacks, including their alleged mentor Khalid Sheik Mohammed.

But his trial hasn’t started either.

One of only two convicted so far at Guantánamo, Majid Kahn, has denounced various abuses, from enemas to being chained for days to threats from his interrogators.

“The more I cooperated and told them, the more they tortured me,” Khan told a military jury in October, pleading guilty to aiding the Islamic fundamentalist group Al Qaeda.

Seven of the high-ranking officials who served on that jury criticized the alleged torture he received, calling it “a stain on the moral fiber of the United States.”

Guantánamo “has become a symbol of injustice, racism, Islamophobia and serious human rights violations, which include torture and indefinite detention,” Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, told BBC Mundo.

Ahjam was described in US documents as someone who traveled to Afghanistan, linked to fundamentalists and was captured crossing the Tora Bora region into Pakistan in 2001 during attacks by the Washington-led coalition.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, 39 people are still being held at Guantanamo

But some of those documents indicated that the detainee himself denied having met with al-Qaeda members in Tora Bora, or having participated in training and combat in Afghanistan, as the US suspected.

Instead, Ahjam maintained that he was sold by Pakistani forces for a bounty paid by the Americans.

By transferring him and five other former Guantánamo detainees to Uruguay, the US government ruled out that they were dangerous.

Ahjam says he was abused during “the first four or five months” he was in prison, such as being deprived of baths or clean clothes.

He also described mistreatment by soldiers at Guantánamo, for example when he left a towel in a forbidden spot in his cell.

“They take you (the cell), search your whole body, leave you on the floor with your foot above your head for five minutes and then return you to the cell,” he says.

When asked if he thinks Guantánamo will ever close, he replies that he at least hopes for a change.

“Nothing lasts forever,” he says. “That’s what is clear to me. It was clear to me in prison: everything has a beginning and an end point.”

‘Confused messages’

Of the last four presidents the US has had, three have expressed their willingness to close Guantanamo: Bush, Barack Obama and the current president, Joe Biden.

But upon arriving at the White House in 2017, Donald Trump ignored Obama’s plan to transfer the remaining prisoners, and Biden did not forcefully revive him in his first year in office.

“President Biden continues to send mixed messages: he promises to close Guantánamo, but he recently announced that new courts would be built so that military commissions could resume trials,” says Guevara-Rosas of Amnesty International, who calls for the prison to be closed and accountability for the abuses committed.

About half of the 39 current prisoners had their transfer approved by a government commission, five of them announced in the last week.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The situation of detainees at Guantánamo has sparked protests around the world.

However, there are a number of obstacles to carrying out these transfers.

On the one hand, it has become difficult for the US to find countries willing to take in former detainees, keep them in check or monitor their activities.

Biden asked Congress in December to lift restrictions that exist on moving Guantanamo prisoners to other countries or even within the United States.

But eight Republican senators warned in a letter to the president in May 2021 that they want the prison to remain open, citing security concerns.

“While there were reasonable arguments from their predecessors to transfer and repatriate some low-risk detainees, we all agree that relocating the remaining 40 or closing the facility would pose an unnecessary risk,” they said.

‘The Guantanamo Stigma’

Two of the six former detainees sent to Uruguay in 2014 later went to Turkey, says Christian Mirza, who served as a liaison between the group and the government of then-President José Mujica.

The other four barely got a precarious job.

“The stigma of Guantánamo marked them and will mark them for the rest of their lives. Not just them, but all those who come out of (that) prison,” Mirza told BBC News Mundo.

Ahjam even went so far as to open an Arab candy stand in a Montevideo market in 2018, something he described as a “dream” come true.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In 2018 Ahjam fulfilled the dream of having a candy store, but had to close it because of the pandemic

But the business closed during the pandemic and the help it initially received from the Uruguayan government expired.

Now Ahjam is still looking to start a new life after Guantanamo.

“You don’t know whether you’re living or not, because you have nothing to live for,” he says. “You have to do everything, fight, start everything in life from scratch.”