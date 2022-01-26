Syrian tries to rebuild life in Uruguay after spending 12 years in Guantánamo

Abhishek Pratap 13 seconds ago News Comments Off on Syrian tries to rebuild life in Uruguay after spending 12 years in Guantánamo 0 Views

  • Gerardo Lissardy
  • BBC News World

Ahmed Adnan Ahjam

Credit, BBC World

photo caption,

Ahmed Adnan Ahjam is still looking to rebuild his life in Uruguay after spending 12 years in Guantánamo

When they mentioned Guantánamo to Ahmed Adnan Ahjam, the first thing he did was regret that there are still prisoners there. “I was lucky to have gotten out,” he said.

He refers to the 39 detainees who remain in the military prison created by the United States 20 years ago for suspected terrorists, over which they were denounced for abuse and torture.

Ahjam, of Syrian origin, was sent to Guantánamo in June 2002 after being arrested by Pakistani security forces and handed over to the US.

He spent 12 years and six months in prison there, before being transferred to Uruguay, with the approval of an intergovernmental commission in Washington that looked into his case.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Guedes commits to the OECD to zero IOF by 2029; see how the rates will look – Economy

BRASILIA – The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Tuesday, 25th, that he was …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved