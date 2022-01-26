Techland reveals full roadmap of the game

Techland is investing heavily in promoting Dying Light 2: Stay Human and promises to keep the title updates for at least five years. The studio revealed, on Tuesday (25), the roadmap packed with news, with two DLCs of story, events and more.

The first update will be available as early as February, with free faction-inspired DLC, followed by the “Set of Challenges 1” challenge set in March. The first expansion to the story, meanwhile, will be released in June — but no further details on the theme have been shared so far.

It all starts at launch, but it’s just the beginning! We’re planning to keep improving the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least five years, and that’s the bare minimum! You sure won’t be bored!

The sequel has suffered from some delays, but Techland announced in November last year that the game’s development has already been completed and also confirmed that it has “zero chances” of being delayed again.

Dying Light 2 roadmap.
(SOURCE: reproduction)

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released in February 4th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

New Dying Light 2 trailer reveals three graphics modes on PS5

Last Monday (24), the studio also published a video to show the three graphic options that Dying Light 2 will have to play on PS5: Resolution, Quality and Performance modes. Know more!

