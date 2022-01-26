Techland reveals full roadmap of the game

Techland is investing heavily in promoting Dying Light 2: Stay Human and promises to keep the title updates for at least five years. The studio revealed, on Tuesday (25), the roadmap packed with news, with two DLCs of story, events and more.

The first update will be available as early as February, with free faction-inspired DLC, followed by the “Set of Challenges 1” challenge set in March. The first expansion to the story, meanwhile, will be released in June — but no further details on the theme have been shared so far.

It all starts on release, but it’s just the beginning! We’re planning to keep enhancing the game with DLCs, challenges, stories, events, and more for at least 5 years, and that’s a minimum! You sure won’t be bored!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman pic.twitter.com/ppJvu2G1sm — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 25, 2022

The sequel has suffered from some delays, but Techland announced in November last year that the game’s development has already been completed and also confirmed that it has “zero chances” of being delayed again.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released in February 4th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

