Teenager loses nipples after accepting deodorant spray challenge

A 15-year-old has lost both nipples after accepting a challenge from his schoolmates in the UK. While in the high school locker room, the student was challenged to empty two cans of deodorant against his bare chest.

In an interview with the Mirror newspaper, the student said that at first he only felt a sensation of cold. “It’s not really a big deal. And then it starts to burn and you stand there waiting for it to end,” he explained.

After the cans were empty, the boy who was emptying them flicked the teenager’s nipples. “And that’s when the nipples fell off,” he said. “Have you ever seen a wart? It was just like that. It hurt. It was like exposed skin and raw flesh,” added the young man.

Also according to the student, after the episode he went to the next class, German, as if nothing had happened. Despite not feeling pain, the people in the room noticed that his shirt was getting stained with blood.

“My German teacher stopped the class and said, ‘What’s going on? Do you need to go to the infirmary?’ and I was like, ‘No, that’s fine,’” the young man said. Still in the interview with the Mirror, the young man said that he does not regret having participated in the joke.

“I put myself in this position because I accepted the challenge. Now that I look back, it’s stupid, it happened. Now I have no nipples,” she stated.

