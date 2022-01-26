Teresa Cristina criticizes censorship at Renascença Clube: ‘We need to sing what we want’ | Fun



Teresa Cristina – Disclosure

Published 01/26/2022

Rio – A controversy took over social media after a show by Moacyr Luz and Samba do Trabalhador at Renascença Clube. This is because the traditional stronghold of samba in Andaraí, in the North Zone of Rio, prohibited political demonstrations within its establishment after the group’s samba circle, which took place last Monday and had the participation of singer Teresa Cristina. Sambistas and regulars claimed censorship on social networks.

In a statement published on Instagram this Tuesday and deleted after criticism from the artists, the president of Renascença Clube, Alexandre Luiz Xavier Alves, stated that the club’s statute “prohibits any manifestation of a political-party character from being promoted on its premises”. Despite this, he said that “Renascença Clube reaffirms its commitment, search and desire for a more egalitarian society”.

The space, which hosts Samba do Trabalhador on Mondays, was founded in 1951 and is known for being a space for black resistance. It was even founded by blacks from the middle class of Rio de Janeiro who were tired of suffering discrimination for singing samba and reinforcing Afro-descendant traditions, as reinforced by the club’s statement. Usually, after the shows, the public protests and shouts slogans against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Teresa Cristina, who participated in the samba circle and paid tribute to Elza Soares, who passed away last week, reported being surprised by the club’s note, which she called “heavy, strange and does not say clearly what the thought behind it “.

“For me, a place that for so many years has received many samba people can be called a samba house. And the samba house is the people’s house. And the voice of the people always stands out. Especially in a place like this title. Samba is libertarian, revolutionary, contestant. You can’t say it’s samba and go against people’s freedom. This is very complex. I can’t describe it in a simple answer. But I think that in an election year, the house release a note that prohibits political demonstrations inside that place, it says that you cannot sing samba. I don’t know a more political discourse than samba”, declares the samba singer to DAY.

Asked about the popular demonstration that would have taken place last Monday and generated the publication of the note by the presidency of Renascença, the singer said that the only popular demonstration was samba.

“I sang ‘Meu Guri’ and the samba-enredo in honor of Elza made by the Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel. star, one of the most important women in the history of Brazil, can bother someone. But that was my feeling there. I saw that face, but I was never afraid of an ugly face or a cross face. I let it go. Other than that, I didn’t see anything. Nothing happened. It was a completely normal Monday”, she guarantees.

Teresa Cristina, who usually accompanies Samba do Trabalhador, gives soup at shows and takes friends and family to visit the place, also reveals that she does not intend to return to the space because censorship is against her nature.

“I saw that a lot of people were outraged by the note. But there are also a bunch of people who call themselves samba dancers, they’re there and insulting me. Many people support this government of death. I can’t be in a place like this. Imagine! Samba does us good , renews us, brings us good energies, but we need to be free. We need to sing what we want. Nobody can come and tell you what you can say or how to behave because this is not samba, this is barracks. Nobody is there to receive order. I’m not, so I’m not going”, he concludes.

Moacyr Luz and Samba do Trabalhador spoke on social media. “Samba, in its essence, has always been an act of resistance. A place where those who never had a voice can express themselves through art. Around here, we will always be tireless appreciators of freedom of expression, and against any kind of censorship,” they said in a statement.

In contact with THE DAY, Moacyr states that the group has “no pretense or desire to prevent” any spontaneous manifestation of the public at their shows.

* Until the publication of this article, O DIA was unable to contact the Renascença Clube