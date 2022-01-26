The key symptom of Omicron that affects women more than men

A Web MD survey asked users infected with Covid-19 about how often they experienced fatigue from December 23rd to January 4th.











© Shutterstock

Fatigue has been a hallmark of Covid-19 in all its variants, but new research shows that the debilitating symptom affects women more.





While a third of men said they felt weaker during this period, 40% of women reported feeling extremely tired due to Covid.

When the Omicron variant of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus emerged in November 2021 in South Africa, fatigue was immediately one of the main symptoms reported.

Angelique Coetzee, MD and president of the South African Medical Association, noted that the main symptoms of Omicron in the early stages include fatigue, body aches and headache.

Another expert said it can be difficult to distinguish whether or not fatigue is caused by Covid-19 – it could be due to other lifestyle factors.

Studies have found that fatigue is present in 62% of Covid cases.

Infectious disease expert Sachin Nagrani said the feeling of fatigue is defined as extreme tiredness resulting from mental or physical exertion or illness.

“As an acute symptom, while new fatigue could be an early marker of a Covid-19 infection, it could just as easily be due to another cause.”

“It’s also important to remember that many cases of Covid-19 have no symptoms, which is one reason the virus continues to spread so easily,” he told Good Housekeeping.

About 20 symptoms have already been associated with the Ômicron strain of the new coronavirus. These include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, lack of appetite, and loss of smell and taste.

Read Also: Omicron: This is the first symptom you feel when you are infected