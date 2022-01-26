‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Priscilla Alcantara talks behind the scenes and hints at the identity of Lampião and Maria Bonita | 2022

Priscilla Alcantara is an important part of The Masked Singer Brasil family. After winning the show’s premiere season, the artist returned to the talent showbut this time without the fantasy of Unicorn . In a scene to show the backstage of the attraction to the public, Priscilla said that she is very happy to present a TV show again:

“I’m very happy. I’m remembering how this business works. I was stopped for eight years so I’m warming up, but I’m very comfortable because the crew is wonderful, the cast is wonderful”, said the singer.

Watch Priscila Alcantara’s interview commenting on how her first day as presenter of the backstage at The Masked Singer Brasill below:

Priscilla Alcantara talks about being behind the scenes at The Masked Singer Brasil

“I miss being inside a fantasy, can you believe it?”, revealed Priscilla, who enchanted judges and the public with the cuteness of her unicorn and the strength and beauty of her astounding vocal range in the first season. “I’m here presenting today, but I’m like: ‘Oh, I wish I was dressed as a unicorn too.'”

Despite being someone who has already conquered the program and now acts as a presenter, following the backstage of The Masked Singer Brasil awakens in Priscilla the same thing that the program awakens in the public: the curiosity to know who is behind each mask.

I have good guesses on everyone. I found out I’m really good at getting it right, okay? […] I’m sure of a few guesses but it’s the first [programa] so we’re not sure about anything. The Biker confused me all. The Biker I think will be difficult [de adivinhar] until the end.

Remember an excerpt from Motoqueira’s presentation on the stage of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’

Another great novelty of the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil was the presence of a duo that competes together! Lampião and Maria Bonita debuted on the program singing “I only want a baby”, by Dominguinhos. Priscilla still doesn’t risk naming who’s behind the masks, but she senses that the mysterious duo has a romantic entanglement:

I don’t think it’s a couple that sings [juntos]. I think it’s a couple who are married, who date, who have a relationship. I don’t think it’s a couple of artists, like a country duo.

And how is the curiosity of someone who works there so close to the participants? Priscilla said she has even developed a behind-the-scenes investigation technique:

I have a tactic. Everyone who comes here I say: “I know you”. Then, depending on how the person responds to me, I know if so, if not… I already delete half of my guesses.

Airing on Sundays at 15:45 (Brasília time), The Masked Singer Brasil has Ivete Sangalo running the program and Tatá Werneck (who stole the show at the premiere), Taís Araujo, Eduardo Sterblitch and Rodrigo Lombardi as judges.

Watch the best moments of the premiere in the video below:

‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: See the best moments from the second season premiere

