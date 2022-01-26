The Pope: God give us the courage of humility to achieve unity

This afternoon, let us ask God for this courage, the courage of humility, the only way to come to adore God in the same house, around the same altar: Pope Francis said at the celebration of Second Vespers this Tuesday, January 25, Solemnity of the Conversion of São Paulo, concluding the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

Raimundo de Lima – Vatican News

“Let us welcome the ardent desire of Jesus who wants us to be “one” (Jn 17:21) and, with his grace, let us walk towards full unity!”: was the exhortation of Pope Francis when he presided in the Roman Basilica of São Paulo Fora of the Walls, the celebration of Second Vespers on the afternoon of this Tuesday, January 25th, the Solemnity of the Conversion in São Paulo, thus concluding the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity on the theme “We have seen your star in the East and we have come to worship it. it”.

Having thanked the presence of representatives of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Archbishop of Canterbury and other Christian communities, Francis stressed that on this journey towards full unity we are helped by the Magi, whose itinerary has three stages: from the East, through Jerusalem and finally arrives in Bethlehem.

depart from the east

The Magi depart from the East. “These sages are not content with their knowledge and traditions, but yearn for more.” That is why, the Holy Father said, they face a risky journey, animated by the restlessness of the search for God.

Dear brothers and sisters, let us too follow the star of Jesus! Let us not be distracted by the sparks of the world, twinkling but shooting stars. Let us not follow fads, meteors that fade; let us not give in to the temptation to shine with our own light, that is, to close ourselves in our group in order to preserve ourselves. But let our gaze be fixed on Heaven, on the star of Jesus.

“Let us follow him, his Gospel, his invitation to unity, without worrying about how long and tiring the journey may be to fully achieve it. Let us aspire and walk together, supporting each other, as the Magi did”, exhorted the Pontiff.

Francis said that the East also leads us to think about the Christians who live there in various regions devastated by war and violence. “Those brothers and sisters of ours face so many difficult challenges and yet, with their witness, they give us hope: they remind us not only that the star of Christ shines in the darkness and knows no setting, but also that, from on high, the The Lord accompanies and encourages our steps.”

arrive in Jerusalem

From the East, the Magi arrived in Jerusalem with the desire for God in their hearts, saying: “We have seen his star in the East and we have come to worship him”. But, from Heaven’s desire, they find themselves led back to the harsh reality of earth. “In the Holy City, the Magi, instead of seeing the light of the star reflected, experience the resistance of the tenebrous forces of the world”, the Pope stressed.

Also along our path towards unity, it can happen that we stop for the same reason that paralyzed those people: disturbance, fear. It is the fear of novelty that alters habits and acquired certainties; it is the fear that the other will upset my consolidated traditions and schemes. But at the root is the fear that inhabits the heart of man and from which the Risen Lord wants to free us. Let us let his paschal exhortation resound on our journey of communion: “Do not be afraid!”

arrive in Belém

The Magi reach the last stage: Bethlehem. There they enter the house, prostrate themselves and adore the Child. This is how their journey ends: together, in the same house, in adoration. The Magi thus anticipate the disciples of Jesus who, diverse but united, at the end of the Gospel prostrate themselves before the Risen One on the mountain of Galilee.

For us too, full unity, in the same house, can only come through the adoration of the Lord. Dear brothers and sisters, the decisive stage of the journey towards full communion requires more intense prayer, the adoration of God.

However, noted Pope Francis, the Magi remind us that, in order to adore, there is one step to take: first one must prostrate oneself. This is the way, bowing down to the ground, putting aside one’s pretensions to leave only the Lord at the center. “How often pride has been the real obstacle to communion!” he emphasized.

Let us ask God for the courage of humility

The Holy Father concluded his homily in the form of a prayer: “this afternoon, let us ask God for this courage, the courage of humility, the only way to come to adore God in the same house, around the same altar”.

And like the Magi, he asked us for the courage to change the way: “Give us, Lord, the courage to change the way, to convert, to follow your will and not our comforts; the courage to move forward together, for you, who with your Spirit want to make us one”.