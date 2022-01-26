‘There will be a stage there in the judge’

Influencer Maíra Cardi made a series of stories on her social network in the early afternoon of this Tuesday, the 25th, talking about an accusation of fatphobia that she would have received through comedian Paulo Vieira. On the web, a print of a tweet by the presenter circulates, where he, without naming names, talks about a fatphobic attitude after a video of the ex-BBB indignant to see her husband, Arthur Aguiar, eat bread at “Big Brother Brasil 22” went viral.

see more: Naiara Azevedo, from ‘BBB 22’, will release the song with Marília Mendonça, taking into account the request of the Queen of Sofrência’s family

“It’s involuntary, but the girl’s fatphobia makes me feel a “well done” for every gaia I’ve ever taken”, says the tweet, deleted by Paulo Vieira.

Photo: reproduction

read more: Ex-husband of Naiara Azevedo, from ‘BBB 22’, says that reality has destabilized her a lot; psychologist points out fear of cancellation

The businesswoman has a weight loss program and has worked with artists such as Lexa and Larissa Manoela. In her networks, Maíra made a recent video where she “fights” with her husband because he is eating bread inside the house of “BBB 22″, says that she did a weight loss work with Arthur Aguiar before his entry into reality and he would have ” destroyed” everything. In Tuesday’s stories, she explains that the video was a joke and tells that the singer lost 9kg and is following a diet established by her team.

About the situation with the comedian, Maíra said she was “super upset” when she heard about the message and fired:

Read too: Luciano’s girlfriend, from ‘BBB 22’, talks about an open relationship and his dream of being famous

“You accused me of being overweight, something I repudiate. All of Brazil knows that I work with weight loss. My team and I have slimmed over 500,000 people. that person is me. If there is someone who knows the pain of a person who fights for respect, who suffers along with this fight, that someone is me. I don’t admit that it is put in another way”.

Also according to the influencer, her weight loss program works on acceptance and “does not make people lose weight because they have to lose weight, but listen to what led them to this place”. She further explains:

See too: Crochet bikini worn by Jade in ‘BBB 22’ goes viral and wins version at fair: ‘A trend’

“When I play with bread, I also refer to the health side, to gluten, which is extremely inflammatory, causes a lot of allergies. It has nothing to do with this toxic, poisonous aspect that is coming out there”.

“I think it’s absurd for a great artist to take a fragment without understanding anything, without seeing that it was clearly a joke and taking it to a place that didn’t fit”, continued Maíra: “I prefer to believe that people understood that it was a joke and prefer to act in malice to attract the spotlight, give the stage. So, okay, you will stage the judge there. I wanted to make it clear that this will not go unpunished, this person will be prosecuted. I don’t admit to playing with such serious pain, which is my life, my work”.

After this outburst, the businesswoman still shares a video of an old pairing of Paulo Vieira, in which he makes jokes about being a fat person.

“I just received a piece of your work, where maybe a lot of people understand as fatphobia”, he said before sharing the video: “Could it be that when you called me fatphobic, you were talking about what I said or what you have inside you? Reassess”.

So far, Paulo Vieira has not commented on Maíra’s statements on social media.