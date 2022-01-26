This is how the end game will work in Lost Ark; check out the videos shared by Amazon Games ⋆

With the 11th of February, that is, the day of the official premiere of lost ark closer and closer, the amazon games has intensified publicity actions and released new informational materials about the title. Last time, as I highlighted here at MMORPGBR, we had a very clear explanation about the game’s navigation system. This time, the devs emphasized PVP and endgame… let’s check out these presentations?

As I have already highlighted in other publications, Amazon Games is following the same formula applied during the preparation phase for the launch of new world, i.e. the hype is being built with lots of videos and posts. And it was with the support of two special videos (which you can check out just below this post) that the developer continued these actions. In the first record, we have an “overview” of the game’s PVP system. In this case, the narrator explains that the players will not be able to embark on the disputes “right away”. That is, it will take some preparation time, some levels and some requirements to be met. However, once these actions are completed, the “beating will run wild”.

In the second record, which is almost ten minutes long, we had a presentation of the activities that will be available to endgame players. Overall, Lost Ark promises to keep these players busy with various solo tasks and activities aimed at adventuring parties. Of course, several challenges will become available, in order to keep everyone properly engaged. It is worth remembering that one of the problems that New World has been facing is precisely the lack of content for the endgame. So it seems that, at first, the MMORPG that will debut on February 11th will not suffer from this problem. Anyway, the hype keeps building…