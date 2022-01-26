Tiago Abravanel is a victim of homophobic and fatphobic attacks

Tiago Abravanel’s team, who is confined to BBB22, revealed that the actor and grandson of Silvio Santos has been the victim of hate speech on the web.

Administrators have posted screenshots of some of the “hundreds” of homophobic and fatphobic messages he has received.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Tiago Donato Abravanel Corte Gomes, 34, is a singer, actor, presenter and entrepreneur. Born in São Paulo, the artist is also the grandson of none other than Sílvio Santos, owner of the Brazilian Television System (SBT)Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (1) At the age of 15, Tiago began his artistic career in theater and has not stopped since. Since then, he has acted in soap operas, musicals, realities, performed in Show dos Famosos, Dança dos Famosos, played Tim Maia on stage and dubbed several films.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (10) He even joined the faculty of Radio and TV at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi, but interrupted his studies due to the rush of the profession Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (3) Born into a successful family, the actor, who is the son of Cíntia Abravanel, eldest of Silvio Santos, said he never had any need and recognizes the privileges he has.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (6) Tiago is married to producer Fernando Poli, with whom he has been together for over 6 years and with whom he maintains an open relationship.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (11) In 2021, the singer starred in social media after rebutting the speech of Aunt Patrícia Abravanel. On the occasion, the daughter of Silvio Santos played down, on national television, the homophobic speech of a pastor and mocked the acronym LGBTQIA+. In a video, Tiago opposed the information and said that the sexual orientation of the other is “nobody’s opinion”Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (2) “It’s not a question of tolerance, of calm, because people suffer from it. People die for it. This is very serious. When a couple of gay men are on Avenida Paulista and they have a light bulb on their head, there is no time to explain,” said the singer, referring to a case in which a young gay man was assaulted on the street in 2010.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (5) With more than 2 million followers on Instagram alone, Tiago is one of the guest participants of the 22nd edition of the reality show Big Brother BrasilPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (14) To Gshow, the artist revealed that he had not told his grandfather that he would participate in the TV Globo program. “I don’t even know what he’s going to say. If you want to help me in the crowd, we are there. It’s my grandfather, each one with the grandfather they have”, he said, laughing. “He loves reality. I’m sure you’ll watch it 24 hours a day,” Abravanel said.Playback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (9) According to columnist Fefito, in addition to being enthusiastic, Silvio Santos has already released SBT to show calls during commercial breaks declaring support for his grandsonPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (7) During his time at BBB, Tiago promised to surrender, to boil at parties and to live all the emotions of the program. Competitive, the actor said he doesn’t like shacks, but he loves gossipPlayback / Instagram ***tiago-abravanel-bbb-22 (12) “I want Xepa, Monstro, a dark room, to be an Angel, to see my family on TV, I want the Leader’s room with a robe that fits me. I don’t want to go to Paredão, but if I do, I want to go back, throw myself in the pool, scream Brasil,” he said. Playback / Instagram 0

“Agreeing and disagreeing are part of the game, what we will not tolerate is people taking advantage of this moment to distill hate speech, like hundreds of those we have recorded in the last 12 hours,” read the tweet published by the administrators of Tiago’s networks this Monday. (24/1).

The messages published by the actor’s team point out that Tiago is suffering attacks because of his sexual orientation and his body. “Ugly and faggot fat James”, says one of the prints.

Agreeing and disagreeing are part of the game, what we will not tolerate is people taking advantage of this moment to distill hate speech, like hundreds of those we have recorded in the last 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/qeIuEKZZEF — Tiago Abravanel 🧸 (@TiagoAbravanel) January 24, 2022

