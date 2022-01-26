Tiago Abravanel says Vyni needs to trust himself more

After confessing to Naiara that he was scared with the seven podiums he won yesterday, on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Vyni was guided by Tiago Abravanel to believe more in himself.

The actor told his brother that he realized that he has trouble accepting the praise. “When we come in here and start questioning ourselves, that’s where we get into trouble,” he begins.

“The most delicious gift you will receive here is to appropriate the compliments that people give you. When they tell you that you are amazing and talented, they are not trying to please you”, he said.

So, the popcorn team member shares his brother’s perception: “Every time you receive a compliment, you say: ‘no, it’s you’, ‘imagine, look who’s talking’. You know it’s hard to receive praise”.

Then Abravanel got emotional and said that he himself also needs to follow this advice. “Do an exercise every time someone compliments you, you look in the mirror and accept that compliment for yourself. Just saying that makes me want to cry, because I need to do that too”, he concludes.