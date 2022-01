Former presidents Lula and Dilma Rousseff.| Photo: Roberto Stuckert Filho/PR.

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) hinted this Wednesday (26) that former president Dilma Rousseff will not be part of a possible new PT government. Lula stressed that Dilma has “extraordinary competence”, but “does not have the patience that politics requires”. Furthermore, Lula said that he should not call the ministers who worked with him in his two governments, between 2003 and 2010. The statement was made in CBN Vale radio interview do Paraíba, in São José dos Campos (SP).

“Time has passed, there are a lot of new people in the area and I intend to set up the government with a lot of new people, a lot of important people and with a lot of experience as well. Dilma is a person for whom I have the deepest respect and affection. Dilma technically He is an unassailable person, he has extraordinary competence. In my opinion, where he goes wrong is in politics”, said the former president.

In recent weeks, two episodes have raised the discussion of Dilma’s role in the PT and in a possible new Lula government. She did not attend the dinner that sealed the rapprochement between the former president and Geraldo Alckmin, quoted to be vice president on the PT presidential ticket. In addition, the national vice president of the PT, Washington Quaquá, even stated that Dilma would no longer have electoral relevance and would not add votes to Lula’s candidacy. In today’s interview, Lula mentioned the former president’s lack of political skills.

“She doesn’t have the patience that politics requires us to have to talk, to listen to people, to serve people even when you don’t like what people are saying. I’m one of those politicians who if the guy is telling a joke that I already know, I won’t say that I already know this one, no, tell me again. It’s ok, if it’s necessary to laugh… In this I actually think that we made a mistake by the pressure on Dilma [em 2016]”, said the PT.