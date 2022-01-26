Tonico blackmails Pedro and gets punched in the face TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 13 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Tonico blackmails Pedro and gets punched in the face TV News 0 Views

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) obtained evidence of the affair between Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Now, he will try to take advantage of the situation and blackmail the sovereign for benefits. However, the monarch will be a beast and punch the villain of Globo’s six o’clock soap in the face.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Wednesday (26), the deputy will look for the nobleman and begin to read excerpts from the letters exchanged between him and Luísa. “How could I not have noticed that before? The Emperor and the Countess! I also couldn’t imagine that Luisa, with that pose of a family lady, was, in fact, an adulterous wanton”, the scoundrel will shoot.

The countess, who will be present, will be shocked by the statement. “You invaded my house. It was you”, says Dominique’s mother (Guilherme Cabral). Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) will join the pair of lovers next and will have to hear from Tonico that she was made of horn.

Furious, Pedro punches the politician in the face. “Scumbag”, will rage the emperor. Even after being beaten, the bandit will continue with his mockery: “Did your majesty know that you were betrayed all these years here, in your own house, by the worthy Countess of Barral?”

Scene from the six o'clock soap opera

Pedro will punch Tonico in the six o’clock soap opera

In the sequence, he will make a series of demands not to blow the bomb. “I want them to stop investigating me or I publish, in my newspaper, each of the letters they exchanged all these years. And there’s more, I want to be named a senator”, the colonel said.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion, a story starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Sensitive predicts for Faustão, Zezé and Carlos

THE sensitive Erica Dias is successful on social media with its accurate predictions of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved