Tonico blackmails Pedro and gets punched in the face TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) obtained evidence of the affair between Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Now, he will try to take advantage of the situation and blackmail the sovereign for benefits. However, the monarch will be a beast and punch the villain of Globo’s six o’clock soap in the face.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Wednesday (26) , the deputy will look for the nobleman and begin to read excerpts from the letters exchanged between him and Luísa. “How could I not have noticed that before? The Emperor and the Countess! I also couldn’t imagine that Luisa, with that pose of a family lady, was, in fact, an adulterous wanton”, the scoundrel will shoot.

The countess, who will be present, will be shocked by the statement. “You invaded my house. It was you”, says Dominique’s mother (Guilherme Cabral). Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) will join the pair of lovers next and will have to hear from Tonico that she was made of horn.

Furious, Pedro punches the politician in the face. “Scumbag”, will rage the emperor. Even after being beaten, the bandit will continue with his mockery: “Did your majesty know that you were betrayed all these years here, in your own house, by the worthy Countess of Barral?”

Pedro will punch Tonico in the six o’clock soap opera

In the sequence, he will make a series of demands not to blow the bomb. “I want them to stop investigating me or I publish, in my newspaper, each of the letters they exchanged all these years. And there’s more, I want to be named a senator”, the colonel said.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will end on February 4, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion, a story starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.