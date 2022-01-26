Tonico Rocha will use letters to Luísa to blackmail Dom Pedro II in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

26 Jan Wednesday

Tonico plans to defeat Pedro. Everyone celebrates that the war is almost over. Pilar meets Ana Néri again. Celestina asks Nélio to represent her against Tonico in the request to reopen the investigation into Nino’s death. Guebo loses hope of being released. Victoria prevents Clemence from declaring herself to her. Luísa discovers that her correspondence with Pedro was stolen. Tonico blackmails Pedro in front of Luísa and Teresa, and Isabel listens.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!