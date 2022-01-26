Tonico Rocha will use letters to Luísa to blackmail Dom Pedro II in ‘Nos Tempos do Imperador’ | come around

“How did I not notice this before? The Emperor and the Countess! Nor could I imagine that Luísa, with that pose of a lady of the family, was actually an adulterous wanton”, provokes Tonico.
Luísa will then enter the room, shocked.
“You broke into my house. It was you”, she will see, who came to distrust her son, Dominique.
“What is this man doing here?”
To try to soften the embarrassing atmosphere, Pedro will try to take Tonico to the office for the two to talk alone. But Tonico will provoke him and end up getting the worst of it: a punch from the Emperor that will knock him to the ground.
“Scumbag”, Pedro will shout.
Even fallen, Tonico will continue mocking the situation and will provoke the Empress.
“Does your Majesty know that you have been betrayed all these years here, in your own house, by the most honorable Countess of Barral?”
Teresa will stand tall and ask what Tonico really wants. He will answer:
“I want them to stop investigating me or I publish each of the letters they exchanged all these years in my newspaper. And there’s more, I want to be named a senator.”
“You can only be delirious”, Dom Pedro will say.
Will Dom Pedro II give in to Tonico Rocha’s blackmail? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera.
26 Jan
Wednesday
Tonico plans to defeat Pedro. Everyone celebrates that the war is almost over. Pilar meets Ana Néri again. Celestina asks Nélio to represent her against Tonico in the request to reopen the investigation into Nino’s death. Guebo loses hope of being released. Victoria prevents Clemence from declaring herself to her. Luísa discovers that her correspondence with Pedro was stolen. Tonico blackmails Pedro in front of Luísa and Teresa, and Isabel listens.
