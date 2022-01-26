Tonico suffers from fire and loses trump card against Pedro TV News

Tonico Rocha’s (Alexandre Nero) newspaper will catch fire after the villain threatens to publish the love letters sent by Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) to Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. With the arson, the crook will lose his great trump card against his rival in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In this Wednesday’s chapter (26), the deputy of the “cracks” will demand that the monarch close the investigations against him and still give him a position of senator. Otherwise, he will publish the letters sent by the Almighty to his mistress in the newspaper O Berro.

Dolores’ ex-husband (Daphne Bozaski) will give the enemy 24 hours, but Pedro will not give in to the blackmail. After the time, the politician will send a journalist to take care of the matter. “Publish one such letter a day. This one in tomorrow’s issue,” he will guide him.

“They are letters from the Emperor to the Countess of Barral. They are lovers. They have been betraying the Empress in the house for several years. An imperial shamelessness”, Tonico will add about Teresa Cristina’s husband (Leticia Sabatella).

The employee, however, will be shocked by the content and will refuse to carry out the boss’s order. “I don’t think it’s right to publish intimate letters from the Emperor. I have serious criticisms of Dom Pedro’s political positions, but I cannot agree with that”, the reporter will allege.

“Sloppy! Emperor’s slobber! I publish it myself, do you hear?”, will retort the villain. Revolted, the bad character will do everything himself and put the letter in the next day’s edition of O Berro with the headline “Scandal in the imperial family” and the subtitle: ” Dom Pedro and the countess of Barral betray the empress inside the Quinta “.

Shortly after leaving the newspaper, a hooded man will appear holding a torch. The mysterious will light it and throw it through an open window, and fire will quickly spread. “My newspaper! No! No! No”, shouts the villain as he sees the flames consume the place.

See photos from the scene:

Tonico works on matter

Newspaper ready with scandal

Tonico sees newspaper fire

Fire consumes newspaper O Berro

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end on February 5th, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

