Tourists rescued after being ‘surrounded’ by shark in Australia

Two tourists were stranded at a famous tourist spot in the town of Esperance, off the coast of Australia, after a great white shark began to prowl around them.

Other bathers visiting Twilight Beach, popular for its rock formations, noticed the giant’s presence moments before jumping off the rocks into the water, according to the British tabloid. daily mail.

A shark alert was triggered moments later to alert other tourists who were in and around the water, but two of them failed to make it to shore and became trapped on top of one of the rocks as the animal swam in circles around the formation. . The moments of isolation of tourists were recorded by aerial cameras last Thursday (20).

Barry Graham, a resident of the area who witnessed the incident, said he was on the sandy beach when the alarm sounded.

He detailed that some of the tourists managed to swim to shore even after the alert, but two men remained at the spot where the shark was spotted, being rescued by members of the coast guard.

“Personally, I don’t think I would go into the water, as there was a shark and members of the coast guard were on their way to help us,” he told the daily mail Australian Dane Holdman, one of the men “stuck” in the rocky region, about the decision to continue in the rock formation with a colleague, contrary to the decision of other bathers.

Residents of Esperance, which is in Western Australia, have been demanding more serious measures from authorities for years to prevent fatal shark incidents. Since 2017, three people have died in shark incidents in the region.