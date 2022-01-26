Treasury Direct reaches sales of R$ 3.2 billion in December



Sales of Treasury Direct bonds exceeded redemptions by R$1.791 billion in December last year. According to data from the National Treasury released this Tuesday (25), sales of securities reached R$ 3.293 billion, and redemptions totaled R$ 1.687 billion, of which R$ 1.502 billion related to repurchases.

The securities most sought after by investors were those adjusted by the basic interest rate, the Selic (Treasury Selic), which corresponded to 57.6% of the total. Bonds linked to inflation, measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), such as the IPCA+ Treasury and IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest, had a share of 32.2% in sales, while fixed-rate bonds, with interest defined at the time of issuance, were 10.3%.

In relation to accumulated profitability, the highlight in December was the Fixed-rate Treasury Bond with Semiannual Interest 2031, maturing on January 1, 2031, which registered a variation of 4.74%.

The total stock of Tesouro Direto reached BRL 79.19 billion at the end of December, an increase of 3.4% compared to the previous month of BRL 76.60 billion, and an increase of 26.3% over December 2020 ( BRL 62.70 billion).

Price index-linked securities account for the largest volume in the stock, reaching 55.2%. Following are securities indexed to the Selic rate, with a participation of 26.4%, and, finally, fixed rate securities, with 18.4%.

Regarding the composition of the stock by term, the balance sheet shows that 1% of the bonds mature in up to 1 year. The majority, 64.8%, is made up of bonds maturing between 1 and 5 years. Securities with terms between 5 and 10 years, in turn, correspond to 11.2% and those with maturities over 10 years, to 23.0%.

investors

The balance sheet also shows that in relation to the number of investors, in December, 881,029 new participants registered with the Treasury Direct. The total number of registered investors at the end of the month reached 16,299,139, which represents an increase of 77.2% in the last 12 months.

The number of active investors reached 1,814,127, a variation of 25.7% in the last 12 months. In the month, the increase was 78,761 new active investors.

The use of Tesouro Direto by small investors can be seen in the considerable number of sales of up to R$ 5 thousand, which corresponded, in December, to 588,989 transactions involving the sale of securities to investors, which corresponded to 85.0% of the sales that took place in the month. The average value per operation this month was R$ 5,592.39.

Investors are preferring medium-term bonds. Sales of bonds with a term of one to five years represented 61.1% and those with a term of 5 to 10 years, 29.3% of the total. Papers with a maturity of more than 10 years reached 9.6% of sales.

The complete balance sheet of the Tesouro Direto is available on the National Treasury’s website.

source of resources



Treasury Direct was created in January 2002 to popularize this type of application and allow individuals to purchase government securities directly from the National Treasury, over the internet, without the intermediation of financial agents. The investor only needs to pay a fee to the brokerage responsible for the custody of the securities.

The sale of bonds is one of the ways that the government has to raise funds to pay debts and honor commitments. In exchange, the National Treasury undertakes to return the amount with an additional fee that may vary according to the Selic, inflation indices, exchange rate or a rate defined in advance in the case of fixed-rate securities.

Since January 1st, investors with funds in the Treasury Direct pay less to keep the money invested. The bond custody rate dropped from 0.25% to 0.20% of the value of the securities.