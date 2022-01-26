Treasury Direct: short bond rates rise and long bonds fall on day of decision on US monetary policy

Tuesday (26) began with different movements in the rates of public securities traded on the Treasury Direct. While the interest offered by the shorter papers rose, those of the longer-maturity bonds retreated.

The backdrop for today’s negotiations is the expectation for the announcement of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed, US central bank) monetary policy decision. In the afternoon, ends the first meeting of the year of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) – equivalent to the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Brazilian Central Bank.

The expectation is that the basic interest rate in the United States will be raised only in March. However, investors monitor new information on the pace and degree of tightening contemplated by the monetary authority.

In Brazil, the result of the National Consumer Price Index Extended 15 (IPCA-15) came out earlier, considered a preview of the country’s official inflation. The indicator registered a high of 0.58% in January compared to December. Although it represented a deceleration, since in the previous month the IPCA-15 had been 0.78%, the data came above expectations.

At Treasury Direct, fixed-rate securities maturing in 2024, which had rates of 11.25% per year on Tuesday afternoon (25), began the day offering 11.33% per year. Likewise, the shortest inflation bond available in the system – the Treasury IPCA+ 2026 – paid today 5.25% per year (plus the IPCA variation), against 5.20% yesterday.

The fixed rate papers maturing in 2031 (which pay a half-yearly coupon) registered interest of 11.38% per year, down from 11.40% yesterday afternoon. The IPCA+ 2055 Treasury rates fell from 5.64% per year on Tuesday to 5.63% this Wednesday.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday morning (26):

external scenario

At 16:00 (Brasília time) the announcement of the monetary policy decision by the Fomc, an American Fed body, will be released, which should provide clues about when and at what speed the American central bank will raise interest rates. Investors should carefully evaluate both the communiqué and the press conference by the institution’s president, Jerome Powell, which begins shortly after, at 4:30 pm.

If there isn’t a big change in the economy’s trajectory, the Fed is likely to start withdrawing pandemic-era support at its March meeting, betting that a combination of higher rates and a reduced central bank presence in financial markets will help slow the pace. of rising prices.

Concerns that the Fed could signal a stronger pace of rate hikes have put pressure on the US market in recent sessions.

“Despite the signaling by the first US interest rate hike in March, a tougher tone in the sense of leaving the doors open for a faster normalization of monetary policy could bring additional volatility to the markets”, assess Guide Investimentos analysts in a report published this week. morning.

With U.S. inflation “very high” and the unemployment rate at just 3.9%, Powell and his colleagues “will praise the economy without sounding apocalyptic about inflation, setting the stage for a hike” in interest rates in March, Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli said in a note.

They are also expected to continue debating how and when to reduce the central bank’s portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

Higher-than-expected inflation in Brazil

In Brazil, attention is focused on the release of the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), considered a preview of official inflation. The indicator rose 0.58% in January compared to December, decelerating after the 0.78% rise in the previous month. In the annual comparison, the increase was 10.20%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The data was higher than expected by economists – the projection of experts consulted by the Refinitiv it was up 0.43% compared to December, and 10.04% in the annual comparison.

The result was influenced by the decrease in the transportation segment (-0.41%), mainly due to the fall in the prices of gasoline (-1.78%) and airline tickets (-18.21%). The two sub-items contributed -0.12 pp each to the January IPCA-15. In addition, ethanol (-3.89%) and vehicle gas (-0.26%) also had negative variations in the period.

With the exception of transport, the other eight groups of products and services surveyed were up in January. Higher variation in the IPCA-15 of January, the clothing segment registered an increase of 1.48%, with an increase in all items, including men’s clothing (2.35%), women’s clothing (1.19%) and footwear and accessories (1.20%).

The IBGE also showed that all areas surveyed had a rise in January. The biggest change was in the metropolitan region of Salvador (1.08%), whose result was driven by personal hygiene items (4.57%) and fruits (9.90%). The lowest result occurred in Brasília (0.19%), influenced by falls in gasoline prices (-4.89%) and airline tickets (-14.37%).

