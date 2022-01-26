UK drops Covid testing requirement for vaccinated travelers from 11 February | World

Fully vaccinated travelers arriving in the UK will no longer need to be tested for Covid-19, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Monday, as the government lays out plans to move beyond restrictions and live with the virus. virus.
People without protective masks against Covid-19 walk along Oxford Street, in London, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom, on October 20, 2021 – Photo: Toby Melville/Reuters
Currently, vaccinated people arriving in the UK are required to take a test within 2 days of arrival. In some situations, the government also required all passengers to be tested before departing for the UK.
“We promised that we would not keep these measures in place a day longer than necessary and it is obvious to me now that border tests for vaccinated travelers have lost their usefulness,” Shapps told Parliament.
From 11 February, passengers arriving in the UK fully vaccinated will only undergo status verification on a passenger form, he said. For now, full vaccination will not include the requirement to have received a booster dose. Under 18s are treated as fully vaccinated passengers.
Those who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will no longer need to self-isolate or take an eighth-day test. They will still have to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test before traveling and take a PCR test after arriving in the UK, according to the secretary.
“This is a proportional system that brings us closer to normalcy while maintaining vital public health protections,” Shapps said.